Sam Gallagher’s brace condemns Gareth Ainsworth to losing start as QPR boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Gallagher scored twice as Blackburn condemned QPR to a 3-1 home defeat in Gareth Ainsworth’s first match as boss.

Ainsworth’s side levelled through Tim Iroegbunam’s goal after Gallagher’s opener, but promotion-chasing Rovers responded to clinch a third consecutive win and extend their unbeaten league run to six matches.

Sammie Szmodics put them back in front and Gallagher’s second goal of the match meant there was no way back for Rangers, who have now won just one of their past 19 matches.

After a predictably rousing reception for Ainsworth – a hugely popular figure from his seven-year spell as a QPR player – and high-tempo start by the home side, they found themselves behind after 14 minutes.

Tyrhys Dolan’s shot took a deflection and the ball looped towards Gallagher, who headed in from close range – his 50th career goal.

Rangers hit back 10 minutes later when on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Iroegbunam scored the first goal of his senior career.

Rovers were unable to clear Osman Kakay’s cross and the ball fell to Iroegbunam, who calmly side-footed home the equaliser.

But the tide turned against QPR again, with playmaker Ilias Chair going off with what looked like a nasty hamstring injury 10 minutes before the interval and Szmodics restoring Blackburn’s lead in the final moments of the first half.

Lewis Travis opened up Rangers’ defence with a lovely pass and Szmodics drifted in behind Kakay to slot past goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Worse followed for QPR when Gallagher struck again on the hour mark after being brilliantly set up by Joe Rankin-Costello, who evaded two challenges before presenting the striker with a simple finish.

While Blackburn’s promotion challenge appears to be gathering pace, QPR – who were top of the table in October – continue to drop towards the relegation zone.

The injury to Chair, whose attacking partnership with Chris Willock underpinned the team earlier in the season, is potentially a huge blow for Ainsworth, who replaced the sacked Neil Critchley this week.

With Willock sidelined by hamstring trouble which has marred his season, the loss of Chair to a hamstring problem of his own will be a huge concern as Ainsworth tries to halt the slide.

With striker Lyndon Dykes likely to remain unavailable for some time as he recovers from pneumonia, Rangers’ woes are mounting and the new head coach clearly has a big job on his hands.