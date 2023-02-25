Sam Gallagher’s brace condemns Gareth Ainsworth to losing start as QPR boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Gallagher’s brace condemns Gareth Ainsworth to losing start as QPR boss

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 5.04pm
Sam Gallagher scored twice during Blackburn’s win at QPR (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sam Gallagher scored twice during Blackburn’s win at QPR (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sam Gallagher scored twice as Blackburn condemned QPR to a 3-1 home defeat in Gareth Ainsworth’s first match as boss.

Ainsworth’s side levelled through Tim Iroegbunam’s goal after Gallagher’s opener, but promotion-chasing Rovers responded to clinch a third consecutive win and extend their unbeaten league run to six matches.

Sammie Szmodics put them back in front and Gallagher’s second goal of the match meant there was no way back for Rangers, who have now won just one of their past 19 matches.

After a predictably rousing reception for Ainsworth – a hugely popular figure from his seven-year spell as a QPR player – and high-tempo start by the home side, they found themselves behind after 14 minutes.

Tyrhys Dolan’s shot took a deflection and the ball looped towards Gallagher, who headed in from close range – his 50th career goal.

Rangers hit back 10 minutes later when on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Iroegbunam scored the first goal of his senior career.

Rovers were unable to clear Osman Kakay’s cross and the ball fell to Iroegbunam, who calmly side-footed home the equaliser.

But the tide turned against QPR again, with playmaker Ilias Chair going off with what looked like a nasty hamstring injury 10 minutes before the interval and Szmodics restoring Blackburn’s lead in the final moments of the first half.

Lewis Travis opened up Rangers’ defence with a lovely pass and Szmodics drifted in behind Kakay to slot past goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Worse followed for QPR when Gallagher struck again on the hour mark after being brilliantly set up by Joe Rankin-Costello, who evaded two challenges before presenting the striker with a simple finish.

While Blackburn’s promotion challenge appears to be gathering pace, QPR – who were top of the table in October – continue to drop towards the relegation zone.

The injury to Chair, whose attacking partnership with Chris Willock underpinned the team earlier in the season, is potentially a huge blow for Ainsworth, who replaced the sacked Neil Critchley this week.

With Willock sidelined by hamstring trouble which has marred his season, the loss of Chair to a hamstring problem of his own will be a huge concern as Ainsworth tries to halt the slide.

With striker Lyndon Dykes likely to remain unavailable for some time as he recovers from pneumonia, Rangers’ woes are mounting and the new head coach clearly has a big job on his hands.

