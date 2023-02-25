Late Alex Gogic goal earns St Mirren a draw at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Alex Gogic goal earns St Mirren a draw at St Johnstone

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 5.06pm
Alex Gogic earned St Mirren a point (PA)
Alex Gogic earned St Mirren a point (PA)

Alex Gogic’s header four minutes from time earned St Mirren a 1-1 draw away to 10-man St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership.

The home side had lost Daniel Phillips to a red card late in the first half but forged in front through Zak Rudden in the 75th minute.

That looked likely to be the winner until Gogic struck late on to earn his team a point.

St Johnstone made just one change from the team that won at Dundee United, with Andy Considine replacing James Brown.

The visitors also included 10 of the side that had started against Ross County the previous weekend, as Gogic returned for the injured Declan Gallagher.

The home side had the first chance after just 30 seconds with Nicky Clark volleying well over, before Thierry Small responded for St Mirren with a shot that went wide.

The rest of the first half was a dogged affair with little to trouble either goalkeeper in the way of chances.

It was no surprise that the closest thing to a goal was Liam Gordon almost putting the ball into his own net as he tried to cut out Curtis Main’s ball across the box.

Ryan Strain’s attempted cross then nearly caught out Remi Matthews, the goalkeeper having to stretch to tip the ball away.

St Johnstone responded with a Stevie May header from Adam Montgomery’s cross that Trevor Carson did well to save from close range.

Tony Watt then threatened for the Paisley side but curled his shot narrowly off target.

The home side were reduced to 10 men just before the interval. Phillips mis-controlled a pass from Montgomery and in stretching to recover the ball stamped on Ryan Flynn’s ankle.

Referee Craig Napier initially showed a yellow card before VAR intervened and it became a red.

St Mirren nearly took advantage right at the start of the second half. Watt’s cross was met on the volley by Mark O’Hara but the ball bounced the wrong side of the post.

Small was next to try his luck, his low drive well saved by Matthews, with Watt’s header striking the top of the crossbar not long after.

St Johnstone were struggling to get out of their own half but forged in front from a free-kick.

Charles Dunne was adjudged to have fouled Rudden close to the touchline. And from Cammy MacPherson’s delivery, Rudden rose highest to head past Carson via the post.

St Mirren left it late to get their equaliser. Joe Shaughnessy’s cross from the right was perfect and Gogic headed home.

