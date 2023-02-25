Callum Slattery snatches Motherwell a point against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Slattery snatches Motherwell a point against Kilmarnock

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 5.08pm
Callum Slattery was the Motherwell hero (Jeff Holmes/PA)
A brilliant last-minute free-kick from Callum Slattery maintained Stuart Kettlewell’s unbeaten start as Motherwell manager as his side claimed a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock.

Kettlewell was appointed on a permanent basis on Wednesday after winning his two matches in caretaker charge, but the new manager bounce appeared to have gone flat in the first half at Rugby Park.

Scott Robinson converted from a goalmouth scramble in the 17th minute as Kilmarnock dominated.

The second half was a different story. Motherwell grew more and more threatening and only a string of saves from Sam Walker prevented them getting on level terms before substitute Slattery curled into the top corner from 25 yards.

Kettlewell named the same team for the third game running, while Killie boss Derek McInnes made five changes as Christian Doidge returned for the suspended Kyle Vassell.

The home side quickly got on top and put Motherwell under pressure. Robinson twice had the chance to set up a team-mate but misplaced his cutbacks before a Danny Armstrong cross flashed across the face of goal.

The opener came from Armstrong’s corner. Liam Kelly stopped Joe Wright’s header but Motherwell could not clear and the ball ricocheted back into the goalmouth for Robinson to turn home.

The Ayrshire side threatened from another Armstrong corner when Kelly saved Alan Power’s header and Calum Butcher then blocked from Rory McKenzie.

Motherwell were struggling to get any meaningful possession inside the Killie half and the home side were down to 10 men with Doidge receiving treatment for a facial injury when they finally managed an effort at goal in first-half stoppage-time. Blair Spittal’s strike was headed wide by Ash Taylor.

Doidge reappeared for the second half and was soon played clean through by Robinson, but Dan Casey got back to brush the striker off the ball.

Motherwell had their best chance so far shortly afterwards when Taylor was short with a backpass but Jonathan Obika’s rushed shot was saved by Walker.

The visitors had another excellent opportunity as they countered through Paul McGinn and then Dean Cornelius but Walker again came to Killie’s rescue when he denied James Furlong.

The goalkeeper made it a hat-trick of impressive stops when he parried Kevin van Veen’s 20-yard strike following Obika’s lay-off.

Kettlewell put on an extra attacker in Jack Aitchison and the substitute set up McGinn but again Walker got strong hands to the defender’s powerful strike before making a more routine save from Furlong.

Walker made a point-blank save from substitute Stephen O’Donnell in the 89th minute as Obika claimed he had been hauled to the ground inside the box.

It was clear it would take something special to beat Walker and Slattery soon provided it to move Motherwell seven points above bottom club Dundee United and keep them three ahead of Ross County and Killie.

