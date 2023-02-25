Andy Cook effort enough as Bradford edge Doncaster with narrow League Two win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Cook was on target as Bradford got the better of a tight affair between two League Two play-off chasers as they triumphed 1-0 at Doncaster.

Cook’s second-half header was enough for the visitors to take all three points in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Mark Hughes’ side had the better of the opportunities that were created with Jamie Walker drawing a pair of saves from Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell in the first half.

Doncaster wingback James Brown tested Bradford stopper Harry Lewis after cutting in from the right.

The hosts started the second half brightly with Tommy Rowe and Kyle Hurst both testing Lewis early in the period.

But Bradford grew stronger and Mitchell was forced into fine stops from Richie Smallwood and Cook.

It only delayed matters as Bradford took the lead after 71 minutes when Cook headed home from a corner, delivered by former Doncaster midfielder Adam Clayton.

The Bantams looked the more likely to add a second and Tom Anderson needed to head off his line to keep out Smallwood.