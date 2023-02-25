Cavaghn Miley’s late goal wins it for Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cavaghn Miley scored a late winner as Vanarama National League play-off hopefuls Southend recorded a 2-1 victory at struggling Torquay.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Callum Powell got on the scoresheet for the first time since November.

After a scrappy start to the second half, Torquay levelled things up in the 85th minute through substitute Lewis Collins.

But Miley got an added-time winner for Southend to secure the three points with his first goal for the club.