Ashley Nathaniel-George’s early strike enough to earn Maidenhead victory By Press Association February 25 2023, 5.10pm Former Southend winger Ashley Nathaniel-George scored the winner for Maidenhead at FC Halifax (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ashley Nathaniel-George’s superb early strike saw Maidenhead claim a 1-0 victory at FC Halifax in the Vanarama National League. Nathaniel-George found the net with a long-range effort in the ninth minute as the Magpies were rewarded for a lively start. Max Wright was wide with an overhead kick for Halifax, who also appealed for handball when a Mani Dieseruvwe shot was blocked but nothing was given. Fidel O’Rourke had a late opportunity for the hosts but Alexis Andre Jr saved as Maidenhead held on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex 2 Body found at Fife beauty spot 3 Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold 4 Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks 3 5 Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found 2 6 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went… 9 7 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 8 Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months 9 Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat 10 Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer More from The Courier Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail… 3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness… Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag… GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug… NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health… Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have… Editor's Picks JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered the questions Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found Fife Council’s soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike REBECCA BAIRD: I can’t ‘move on’ from the pandemic – am I the only one? Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex Family pays tribute to tragic hunter who died near Dundee and slams High Court verdict Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104 Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 4 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 5 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 8 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 9 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga? 10 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise