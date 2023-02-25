Zian Flemming goal gives Millwall boss Gary Rowett happy return to Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Zian Flemming goal gives Millwall boss Gary Rowett happy return to Stoke

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 5.10pm
Millwall’s Zian Flemming (left) celebrates against Stoke (Tim Markland/PA).
Millwall’s Zian Flemming (left) celebrates against Stoke (Tim Markland/PA).

Gary Rowett enjoyed a happy return to Stoke as his Millwall side boosted their play-off hopes with a 1-0 win.

The former Potters boss, who was in charge for seven months in 2018/19, oversaw a plain-sailing victory back at the bet365 Stadium.

Zian Flemming notched his 11th league goal of the season as his early strike proved the difference.

Stoke had their fair share of opportunities, with a Jacob Brown strike ruled out for offside as their four-game unbeaten home run came to an end.

The visitors coasted towards a fifth victory in their ninth league outing in 2023 as they continue to mount a promotion push.

The game burst into life in the ninth minute when Millwall took the lead.

Dutchman Flemming collected the ball on the halfway line and advanced forward unchallenged before calmly slotting home beyond Matija Sarkic.

It was an all-too-familiar feeling for the locals as Stoke conceded the first goal for the 19th time in boss Alex Neil’s 28 league games in charge.

The Potters did respond positively to their early setback, however, with an in-form Josh Laurent attempting to orchestrate a fightback.

After notching a double in their midweek win at Swansea, Laurent again threatened, but his fierce strike from range was off target.

The hosts thought they had found their leveller in the 17th minute when Brown buried a close-range finish.

However, the Scotland international was adjudged to have strayed into an offside position when he converted from Dwight Gayle’s miscued effort.

Gayle, who ended his 50-match goal drought in January, then spurned two glorious opportunities to equalise before the interval.

The 33-year-old forward first nodded a tame header straight at George Long before then misjudging a volley from a dangerous position.

A lively Laurent again came close to equalising, but his goal-bound strike took a deflection before whistling wide of a post.

After the restart, Tom Bradshaw looked destined to mark his return to the starting line-up with a goal, yet Ben Wilmot’s despairing block thwarted him.

January arrival Bersant Celina – making his second league start – tried his luck from range as Stoke struggled to force a breakthrough.

The Potters had scored 10 goals in their previous four home matches but were repeatedly repelled in the second half.

Millwall, who have conceded the fourth fewest goals in the division, were characteristically resilient as they closed out victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Millwall’s Zian Flemming (left) celebrates against Stoke (Tim Markland/PA).
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

All-Strong Gym, is run by Andy Douglas and his wife Jess. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first
The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month.
REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented