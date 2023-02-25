Burton and Accrington share points from frustrating goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton and Accrington had to settle for a point apiece from a goalless draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

In a game high on endeavour but lacking quality in the final third, neither side could find a cutting edge to grab all three points and ease their relegation fears.

Both sides struggled to create any real chances of note in a tame first half and, while Albion dominated, there were few clear chances to test Lukas Jensen in the Accrington goal. Long throws and set-pieces looked to be the best avenues to opening up the visitors’ defence.

The only chance on target in the first 45 minutes was a tame effort from Stanley’s Mitch Clark, which was a routine stop for Craig MacGillivray.

Albion were inches away from the opening goal early in the second half when a firm header from Deji Oshilaja was deflected over his own keeper by Clark, with Sean McConville doing enough to clear off the line.

Substitutes Josh Walker and Matt Lowe went close for their respective sides late on but neither side could fashion a winner in a game that still leaves both sides looking over their shoulders.