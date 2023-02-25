Sam Morsy earns Ipswich victory at relegation-threatened MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy fired the Sky Bet League One promotion chasers to a 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened MK Dons.

The Egyptian midfielder made it back-to-back wins for the Tractor Boys for the first time since October as he ended a four-month goal drought in style.

Dons started brightly as Jonathan Leko saw an effort cleared off the line by Luke Woolfenden before Christian Walton produced a good double save to keep out Sullay Kaikai.

Morsy blasted the visitors in front with a fine 20-yard strike in the 26th minute.

After the break, goalkeeper Jamie Cumming denied Morsy a second as Nathan Broadhead missed with his rebound effort.

And the Dons stopper produced an even better save to tip George Hirst’s strike over the crossbar.

Wes Burns could only nod Leif Davis’ resultant corner over at the front post.

Cumming was at it again to punch Conor Chaplin’s left-footed strike away from danger at the near post just after the hour.

Town continued to bang on the door as Cumming kept out Davis’ fiercely-struck effort before Josh McEachran cleared a Broadhead header off the line.