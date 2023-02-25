Queen’s Park enjoy impressive win at Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park extended their lead at the top of the cinch Championship to four points with a 4-1 victory at Hamilton.

The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute through Jack Thomson, who turned his man after a scramble inside the box and fired the ball past Ryan Fulton.

Aaron Healy doubled the advantage for Queen’s Park when he converted from a Connor Shields cross from the right in the 56th minute.

Shields then grabbed his first of the afternoon after 62 minutes by slotting home before Dario Zanatta pulled one back for Accies from close range.

Queen’s Park made sure of the victory with 14 minutes remaining when Shields scored his second after linking up well with Dom Thomas.