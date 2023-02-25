Sheffield United overcome Championship promotion rivals Watford with narrow win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United overcame Championship promotion rivals Watford and boosted their hopes of automatic promotion with a narrow 1-0 victory.

An own goal in the second half by Ryan Porteous secured maximum points for the hosts at Bramall Lane.

After a quiet opening 10 minutes, Keinan Davis had the first big chance of the game for the visitors. The Watford man went through on goal but could not get a shot away and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham collected the ball.

A foul on Joao Pedro by Anel Ahmedhodzic outside the area brought out the first yellow card of the match after 18 minutes. Watford’s resulting free-kick was almost converted by Davis, but his header flashed just wide.

Midway through the first half, Iliman Ndiaye found himself in the Watford box after good footwork, but he fired his shot over the crossbar.

Max Lowe received United’s second yellow card after pulling down Ismaila Sarr on the edge of the area, while Imran Louza’s cross created a scramble on the goal line, but the Hornets were unable to force the ball home.

The Blades had the last chance of an uneventful half in which they were second best for the vast majority. Jack Robinson struck a shot at Daniel Bachmann’s goal, but his effort trickled wide for a goal kick.

Five minutes into the second half, Watford’s Porteous was booked after hauling down Oli McBurnie before Oliver Norwood’s resulting free-kick was held by Bachmann.

Sarr almost opened the scoring for Watford after 55 minutes. His shot from inside the United area was superbly blocked by Ahmedhodzic.

Ahmedhodzic almost found the net himself straight after with Sheffield United’s best chance of the game up to that point. His effort from 18 yards out curled just over the crossbar.

The Blades were left disappointed when they had an opener disallowed after 63 minutes as Jayden Bogle headed home from close range, but the midfielder was in an offside position.

Substitutes Ben Osborn and Tommy Doyle both had a lively start after being brought on for Lowe and John Fleck by Paul Heckingbottom and Bachmann was forced into two great back-to-back saves to keep the hosts out.

After 73 minutes, United finally found the net for what proved to be the winner. Norwood’s corner found McBurnie at the far post, whose header back across goal caused an unfortunate Porteous to turn the ball into his own net.

The Blades had to dig deep to keep Watford out and preserve their lead as the match wore on. Despite entering the box on various occasions, Slaven Bilic’s side were unable to test Foderingham late on.

Sheffield United held on to take three vital points in the promotion race as they strengthened their hold on second.