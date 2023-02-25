Max Kretzschmar returns to haunt Woking with equaliser for Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Kretzschmar’s second-half penalty earned Wealdstone a 1-1 draw at his former club Woking in the Vanarama National League.

Home goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen made a series of important saves in the early stages to keep Wealdstone at bay.

Woking then went in front in the 27th minute when Marcus Dackers scored his second goal since joining on loan from Salford.

Kretzschmar pulled Wealdstone level from the penalty spot in the 76th minute to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.