Jimmy Keohane rescues late point as Rochdale earn draw at 10-man Crewe

Jimmy Keohane rescued a point as Rochdale scored a late leveller to earn a 1-1 League Two draw at 10-man Crewe.

Rio Adebisi made up for a poor first-half miss by heading the Railwaymen in front in the second half.

But bottom club Dale were pressing for a winner after Keohane’s effort, which was followed by Connor O’Riordan’s dismissal.

Goalkeeper James Beadle kept out the visitors in the opening minutes on his home debut on loan from Brighton, tipping Owen Dodgson’s drive onto the crossbar and reacting to block Ian Henderson’s rebound.

The 18-year-old also pushed a Danny Lloyd effort around the post.

Joel Tabiner drove a free-kick a yard wide for Crewe, who emerged as a force as the half wore on.

Dan Agyei burst clear on the left and pulled the ball back across the box, but Dale goalkeeper Jake Eastwood kept out Tabiner’s shot.

Adebisi should have put the Railwaymen ahead just before the interval as he arrived on the end of Tabiner’s cross, but headed well wide.

After the restart, Agyei wasted another good opening after a poor throw by Eastwood landed at the feet of the frontman, who hit his effort the wrong side of the post.

Crewe substitute Callum Ainley swept a shot just past the post as the hosts looked to make the breakthrough.

Adebisi produced it by heading Ainley’s cross powerfully into the corner in the 70th minute.

But Keohane followed up his header, which struck the crossbar, to prod in a close-range finish with 10 minutes remaining.

O’Riordan was sent off – four minutes from time – after earning a second yellow card for a late challenge on Dodgson.

And it needed a last-ditch clearance from Rod McDonald to thwart substitute Tahvon Campbell grabbing a winner for Dale.