Cheye Alexander strikes to earn Gillingham victory over old side AFC Wimbledon

Cheye Alexander scored the winner against his former club as Gillingham came from behind to win 2-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

The highlight of a goalless first half came when Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev diverted Alex MacDonald’s goal-bound effort on to the bar eight minutes into added time.

But the second period was just seven minutes old when Iraqi forward Ali Al-Hamadi beat the offside trap and finished from an acute angle to put the visitors in front.

But after Tzanev had brilliantly tipped Shaun Williams’ header on to a post, stand-in captain Max Ehmer bundled the ball into an empty net to score his first league goal for the Gills since December 2019.

Alexander, who spent two seasons with the Dons before being released last summer, then became the unlikely match-winner when he spectacularly volleyed home in the 66th minute.

Gillingham’s sixth victory in eight games moves them seven points away from the relegation zone, while Johnnie Jackson’s Dons sit in 15th spot, having now won just once in nine matches.