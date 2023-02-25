Carlisle improve promotion prospects with convincing win at struggling Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlisle improve promotion prospects with convincing win at struggling Crawley

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 5.37pm
Jon Mellish was among the Carlisle scorers in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Mellish was among the Carlisle scorers in the win at Crawley (PA)

Paul Simpson marked his first year back in charge at Carlisle in fine style as the Cumbrians strengthened their promotion hopes with a thumping 5-2 win at Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

The Cumbrians were 4-0 ahead by half-time, on the way to their best away victory of the season.

Crawley, winners now of only one of their last 10 games, remain second to bottom following a third successive defeat.

Carlisle went into the clash as the joint highest scorers in League Two and it took the only 15 minutes for them to go in front when the recalled Joel Senior scored at the far post, netting with a downward header after a cross by Jon Mellish.

It got better for the visitors just five minutes later when Joel Lynch gave the ball away and Owen Moxon threaded the ball through for Omari Patrick to fire his fourth goal of the season.

Midfielder Moxon forced the ball home to make it 3-0 in the 26th minute, beating three defenders before planting the ball into the net in front of the travelling fans.

Crawley’s disastrous first half continued in the 38th minute when, from a free-kick by Moxon, captain Morgan Feeney forced the ball in at the second attempt at the far post after his initial attempt was parried by goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

Carlisle’s hopes of a 14th clean sheet of the season ended five minutes after the break when substitute Aramide Oteh scored from close range after an attempt by Nick Tsaroulla.

However, the travelling fans were celebrating again in the 57th minute when Mellish forced in a corner from Jack Armer to make it 5-1.

Substitute Kristian Dennis threatened to add to the tally when through on goal but he was foiled by Schofield, before Dom Telford scrambled a second for struggling Crawley six minutes from time after a flurry of late substitutions by the visitors.

