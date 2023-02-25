Kevin McDonald scores first goal since kidney transplant in Exeter’s win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin McDonald scored his first goal since 2018 as Exeter picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory against struggling Cambridge in Sky Bet League One.

McDonald, who signed for the Grecians in January, was on the scoresheet for the first time since undergoing a kidney transplant in May 2021, when he received a donation from brother Fraser.

The Grecians went in front after 18 minutes when Pierce Sweeney delivered a superb cross and Archie Collins showed great bravery to get up above his marker and head into the net from six yards.

Cambridge did have the ball in the net with their first chance in the 39th minute, but James Brophy had strayed offside as he headed in from close range.

Exeter almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Collins saw his shot saved by Dimitar Mitov and Demetri Mitchell’s effort on the follow-up was stopped on the line. Jay Stansfield finished it off, but the referee had already blown for an apparent foul.

Brophy fired tamely at Gary Woods early in the second half, but McDonald doubled Exeter’s lead in the 54th minute with a delightful curled shot from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

McDonald almost added a second, only for his brilliant volley to be superbly headed off the line by Liam Bennett as Exeter completely dominated the second half.