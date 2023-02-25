Josh Shonibare’s second-half goal earns Maidstone home draw with Gateshead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Shonibare’s header early in the second half earned Maidstone a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash with Gateshead.

The on-loan Derby midfielder turned in a Jerome Binnom-Williams cross at the back post on 48 minutes to cancel out George Fowler’s early own goal.

Fowler had headed into his own net after 18 minutes.

Maidstone had also gone close as Sha’mar Lawson and James Alabi hit the woodwork, with the latter having another effort cleared off the line.