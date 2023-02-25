Josh Shonibare’s second-half goal earns Maidstone home draw with Gateshead By Press Association February 25 2023, 5.57pm On-loan Derby player Josh Shonibare scored Maidstone’s equaliser against Gateshead (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Josh Shonibare’s header early in the second half earned Maidstone a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash with Gateshead. The on-loan Derby midfielder turned in a Jerome Binnom-Williams cross at the back post on 48 minutes to cancel out George Fowler’s early own goal. Fowler had headed into his own net after 18 minutes. Maidstone had also gone close as Sha’mar Lawson and James Alabi hit the woodwork, with the latter having another effort cleared off the line. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex 2 Body found at Fife beauty spot 3 Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold 4 Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks 3 5 Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found 2 6 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went… 9 7 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 8 Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months 9 Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat 10 Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer More from The Courier Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have… Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better… St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused… St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side… Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly… GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid… Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry Editor's Picks JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered the questions Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found Fife Council’s soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike REBECCA BAIRD: I can’t ‘move on’ from the pandemic – am I the only one? Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex Family pays tribute to tragic hunter who died near Dundee and slams High Court verdict Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104 Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 4 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 5 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 8 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 9 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga? 10 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise