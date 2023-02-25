Rushian Hepburn-Murphy at the double as Swindon ease past Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored his first league goals for Swindon as they ran out 3-0 winners against Harrogate Town.

Swindon took the lead after eight minutes when Remeao Hutton picked out an unmarked Hepburn-Murphy with a cross and he nodded it across the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

Hepburn-Murphy got his second shortly before the break after a fine move saw Jacob Wakeling cut the ball back to the forward and his deflected finish dribbled over the line.

Charlie Austin had a prime opportunity for a goal early in the second half as he received the ball in the middle, but his touch allowed Mark Oxley to get out to him and the ball deflected to Hutton, whose shot was cleared.

The Sulphurites had a big chance when Ellis Iandolo shanked a back pass to Luke Armstrong, but his effort went straight at Sol Brynn.

Joe Tomlinson came off the bench to score on his second debut for the club as he headed over Oxley from the angle.