St Johnstone ponder appeal following dismissal of Daniel Phillips

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.13pm
St Johnstone’s Daniel Phillips was dismissed (PA)
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips was dismissed (PA)

St Johnstone will consider appealing the red card shown to Daniel Phillips in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

The midfielder was initially shown a yellow card by referee Craig Napier for his challenge on Ryan Flynn in the cinch Premiership contest.

VAR official Grant Irvine, however, felt the incident merited a second look and Napier quickly changed the booking to a sending off.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson felt that was the wrong call having had a chance to watch the incident again.

He said: “When I initially saw it, I didn’t really think there was anything in it. I don’t think he raised his leg or did anything with malice or pace.

“He had the ball and the guy was sliding in. When it went to VAR, I thought Dan must have raised his leg and stamped on him.

“Looking at it back, he didn’t. We’re really disappointed with the decision.

“If he’s following the rules… he’s obviously made contact with the ankle or foot, they say that’s a yellow card and a yellow card should be given.

“I don’t know why he goes to VAR.

“I genuinely don’t know why it was a sending off. It’s a big point in the game and made it really difficult for us.”

Asked if he would consider appealing the decision, Davidson added: “It’s a difficult one. I’ll have to look at it really closely and see.

“If that’s a red card, I think there are going to be a lot of red cards between now and the end of the season.”

Despite losing a man, it was St Johnstone who went in front through substitute Zak Rudden, with St Mirren denying them a first home win since early November via Alex Gogic’s late header.

Davidson added: “It was a difficult pitch to play on. We limited St Mirren to few chances and had a few half-chances ourselves. So I’m pleased in the end.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson also was not too unhappy, believing a bumpy pitch and the doggedness of their opponents had made it hard to break them down.

He said: “It was an opportunity missed to get another two points but ultimately we’re another point towards our end goal of finishing in the top six. We’ve kept St Johnstone at arm’s length.

“We created enough chances to win the game. When you’re playing against 10 men, they sit in and there’s no space to play in behind. On that surface, it’s very difficult to move the ball.”

