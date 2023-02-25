Steve Cotterill delighted with Shrewsbury progression after win over Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill delighted with Shrewsbury progression after win over Wycombe

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.27pm
Steve Cotterill reflected on the work that has gone on behind the scenes after Shrewsbury’s win over Wycombe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steve Cotterill reflected on the work that has gone on behind the scenes after Shrewsbury’s win over Wycombe (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is delighted to see the progression at the club after hard work behind the scenes.

Cotterill’s charges made it four home wins on the spin as Jordan Willis’ own goal and substitute Rekeil Pyke’s late effort saw Wycombe start life after Gareth Ainsworth with a 2-0 defeat.

But for the play-off chasing Shrews, victory saw them beat their points tally from last season with 13 games left.

“It was an incredible performance from the boys. I thought the boys to a man had a huge impact in the game,” reflected Cotterill.

“We worked hard for that clean sheet and you’ve got to work hard against Wycombe.

“We’ve had the double done over us a couple of times, like Accrington and Cheltenham.

“We’re just grateful of the three points and nothing else. Let’s hope we get a few more! 51 points will definitely keep us up.

“There’s been so much hard work put into this and not just this year, where people are seeing the fruits of the labour.

“It’s about the foundations we put in all of last year, trying to put together a group of lads who are younger and have their careers ahead of them.

“To do it with our budget, I couldn’t tell you how stressful it’s been. There’s been a lot of hard work that no-one sees.

“The recruitment that we’ve managed to do has been hard work, but on days like today and moments in the dressing room with the lads I count myself lucky.

“You don’t always get it right and let me tell you, when you don’t get it right you don’t half have people telling you.”

Matt Bloomfield’s first game in the Wanderers’ dugout did not follow the dream script of a club favourite, who played almost 500 times for the Chairboys, returning to their old club.

But he said: “It was a tough result for us, we’re very disappointed with the result.

“Who knows if the week the club’s had played into the result? I think there’s always a temptation to read too much into these things.

“I prefer to keep a level head. It’s been a busy week for all concerned and we tried to mitigate that as much as we could.

“There wasn’t too much in the game to be honest and it was the little moments which decided it.

“We’re bitterly disappointed, but we’ll pick the bones out of it and make sure we move on.

“We knew that was going to be a tough afternoon for us and that’s how it turned out.

“It’s small moments which decide football matches and rightly or wrongly they didn’t go our way.

“We feel like both opportunities [for the goals] should have been nullified. We’re disappointed because in my opinion both goals could have been stopped.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Steve Cotterill reflected on the work that has gone on behind the scenes after Shrewsbury’s win over Wycombe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented