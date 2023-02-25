Gary Rowett hails resilient Millwall for gritty victory at Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary Rowett hails resilient Millwall for gritty victory at Stoke

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.29pm
Millwall manager Gary Rowett celebrates victory (Tim Markland/PA).
Millwall manager Gary Rowett celebrates victory (Tim Markland/PA).

Gary Rowett praised his Millwall side for ‘grinding out’ victory as they continued their promotion push with a 1-0 win at Stoke.

The ex-Potters boss enjoyed a happy return to Staffordshire as Millwall consolidated their position in the play-offs.

Zian Flemming’s ninth-minute strike – his 11th league goal of the season – proved the winner in a tight contest.

The hosts thought they had levelled when Jacob Brown converted from close range but the forward had strayed offside.

Dwight Gayle squandered two glorious chances for the hosts, but a resolute Millwall held out for victory.

“It was a difficult game for us,” Rowett said.

“We were short of numbers and energy so it was always going to be tough.

“They made it difficult for us to get out. We didn’t play with enough quality to get out, but it was an excellent goal for us.

“We know that Zian’s got the quality and, when you start backing off him as a defender, he’s so clinical and it’s a wonderful finish.

“At that point, I was frustrated with the first half because we didn’t get out with the right energy.

“It felt like we had to grind it out today and it was going to be one of those days on the back of a tough week.

“But this team knows how to grind it out and win games whether it’s ugly or in a good way.

“The three points were really important today and we’ve had to work really hard for them.

“I never really felt that Stoke were going to get an equaliser. We’re very good at defending our box and our centre-halves were outstanding.

“On another day, it might have been a 0-0 but that early goal was important.

“It’s another three points where we’ve shown another side to our game.”

Defeat saw Stoke’s four-match unbeaten home run come to an end as they slumped closer to the relegation zone.

Boss Alex Neil said: “We’ve relived that however many times this season. It’s really frustrating and disappointing.

“Flemming picks up the ball at the halfway line and we don’t engage the ball for whatever reason and it ends up in the back of the net.

“Arguably they’re the worst team at this level that you want that to happen against because they’re content to stay behind the ball and sit deep.

“The minute they scored I knew it was the worst thing that could happen to us in the game because it’s difficult to break them down.

“But, having said that, we certainly had enough in the first half to score and we should have scored at least one.

“We had chances there, but we didn’t take them and we didn’t really test them enough in the second half.

“We wanted to get the first goal because that’s where they’re at their weakest. If we’d have done that, I’d have been really confident that we’d have gone on to win.

“When you don’t, you can sense frustration everywhere, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

“I thought large parts of the game were good, but nobody cares because when you’ve not won the game, that all gets lost.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Millwall manager Gary Rowett celebrates victory (Tim Markland/PA).
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented