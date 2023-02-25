We’re leaving the past behind – Neil Harris enjoying Gillingham resurgence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We’re leaving the past behind – Neil Harris enjoying Gillingham resurgence

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.35pm
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side beat AFC Wimbledon (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side beat AFC Wimbledon (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).

Neil Harris insists his Gillingham side fear no-one after they made it six wins in eight games with a 2-1 victory at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Cheye Alexander scored the winner against his former club midway through the second half to complete the hosts’ comeback, Max Ehmer having earlier cancelled out Ali Al-Hamadi’s opener.

The previously goal-shy Gills have been a side transformed in recent weeks and now sit seven points clear of the bottom two, allowing them to approach a tough upcoming run full of confidence.

“We’re leaving the past behind,” Harris said. “It’s been a tough period for the club.

“It’s nice personally to be able to build the chemistry between the pitch and the terraces. It’s a great place to be at the minute.

“We’ve got games against the top eight coming up, but do we fear anybody at the moment? No, we don’t. Do any teams want to come here and play us right now?

“We showed great personality to bounce back from 1-0 down. Momentum is high within the group.

“You can see the frustration and disappointment when we concede, but the boys know we can score a goal at any minute.”

Alexander, who spent two seasons with the Dons before being released last summer, was an unlikely match-winner.

His spectacular volley was his first Football League goal and even Harris was surprised by the identity of the scorer.

“The goal was slightly out of the ordinary for Cheye – that applies not just to game time but also training,” he said.

“His performance wasn’t just about his goal. His composure in a stop-start first half was good too.

“He came out of Wimbledon in the summer, he’s played at this level and the level above, so we know he’s a competitive full-back.”

The Dons were indebted to goalkeeper Nik Tzanev for keeping them in the contest, with efforts from Alex MacDonald and Shaun Williams tipped on to the woodwork either side of half time.

Visiting boss Johnnie Jackson rued his side’s inability to press home their advantage after taking the lead but had positive words for Iraqi forward Al-Hamadi, who has now scored in consecutive matches.

“He’s going to be very important for us,” he said.

“Josh (Davison) has played a lot of football this season, so it’s important for him to have somebody to play with him.

“Ali is one not just for this season, but also looking beyond that. It’s good that he scored again, but I thought we lost our way a bit in the second half after we scored.

“There was a 15-minute period where they got in the ascendency and that took the game away from us. We finished quite strongly, but that one spell cost us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side beat AFC Wimbledon (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented