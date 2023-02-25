David Wagner salutes Norwich after beating Cardiff despite slow start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich head coach David Wagner was impressed with the way his side put a poor start to the game behind them to maintain their Championship play-off push with a 2-0 win over Cardiff.

The Canaries were firmly on the back foot in the early stages at Carrow Road before they effectively settled the match by scoring twice in five minutes just past the half-hour mark.

Gabriel Sara settled the nerves by cracking home a low drive from just outside the area and then his fellow Brazilian Marquinhos got in on the act, side-footing home from close range on his debut after being picked out by Onel Hernandez’s cutback.

“I was proud of the commitment and togetherness we showed in the opening 20-25 minutes because it was not easy for us,” said Wagner.

“Football can be easy when everything is going well but when things are not going so well it can be very difficult. They had not played in midweek like us and I think that showed early on.

“Cardiff started very well and caused us a lot of problems but the players held their heads high and defended really well.

“Then we scored two good goals and from then on I thought we controlled the game and deserved to win in the end. It was a third straight win here and if we want to achieve anything this season we need to turn Carrow Road into a fortress so I am very pleased with the result.”

On the impact of Arsenal loanee Marquinhos he added: “It was a great start for him – a goal on his debut and an assist too. He has settled here really well but has had to wait for his chance.

“He has shown his quality today but we have to remember he has only just turned 19 and there is still a lot of work to do.”

Cardiff twice went close early on through Connor Wickham and Mahlon Romeo but never threatened a comeback after going behind, although Jaden Philogene hit the woodwork in injury-time.

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi was disappointed his side were unable to build on successive wins.

“We really disturbed Norwich in the first half an hour and I think we deserved to score first, ” he said. “We made a good start and created some good chances but unfortunately we didn’t take them.

“When you do that against a strong side like Norwich, who were in the Premier League last season, you are always likely to get punished.

“They could have scored more goals in the second half – but I thought we very unlucky to be behind at half-time.

“You can see why we are the lowest scorers in the league because we need to take more of our chances.

“But we will fight to the death to make sure there are least three teams below us at the end of the season and the way we made it difficult for Norwich at start of the game shows we have the quality to do that.”