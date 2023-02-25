Scott Brown over the moon after Fleetwood see off neighbours Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott Brown over the moon after Fleetwood see off neighbours Morecambe

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.41pm
Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown
Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was a happy man after seeing his side secure their fourth win in five games with a narrow victory over battling neighbours Morecambe.

A first-half goal from former Morecambe player Carlos Mendes Gomes was enough to give the home side the points with Brown pleased with their commitment.

He said: “The first half was a hard watch but we scored from the only bit of quality we showed as we put in a great ball into a dangerous area and Carlos got in a great position.

“I had to change things at the break and the difference was night and day. There was a lot more intensity to our play and we showed a lot more composure on the ball, which we badly needed.

“We managed to switch the play a lot more and when we had to defend well we did and kept them out. It’s another clean sheet for us which is always good.

“The second half saw good performances all over the park and the lads have a great desire and togetherness to defend the advantage.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt his side deserved something from the game.

He said: “I thought we played well overall and produced a really strong performance.

“I thought we started the game better and were on the front foot and causing them problems but then we handed them the lead with a few mistakes which gave them the chance to score.

“That was really disappointing because it came so much against the run of play and the first goal is always so important.

“The lads did what they could to get back into it and played some good stuff. We passed the ball well and got into good positions and had a really good penalty claim turned down again.

“Things are just not breaking for us at the moment but it’s all about taking chances and we didn’t do that.

Mendes Gomes scored the only goal of the game on 13 minutes after converting Jayden Stockley’s cross.

Morecambe almost replied immediately when Michael Mellon headed a Danny Crowley cross against the crossbar.

The second half saw Morecambe substitute Ash Hunter force Jay Lynch into a save low to his right and have a good penalty shout for a Rooney handball waved away before Harvey Macadam and Rooney wasted late chances to add to Fleetwood’s lead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented