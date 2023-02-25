Carlisle’s ruthlessness in five-goal show at Crawley impresses boss Paul Simpson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlisle’s ruthlessness in five-goal show at Crawley impresses boss Paul Simpson

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.46pm
Paul Simpson liked what he saw from his team at Crawley (PA)
Paul Simpson liked what he saw from his team at Crawley (PA)

Paul Simpson heaped praise on his side for a “ruthless” display after Carlisle climbed to second in Sky Bet League Two with their biggest away win of the season.

Carlisle marked Simpson’s first year back in charge in style with an eighth win in the last 12 games, 5-2 at Crawley.

The Cumbrians raced into a 4-0 lead after only 38 minutes with goals from Joel Senior, Omari Patrick, Owen Moxon and Morgan Feeney.

Substitute Aramide Oteh and Dom Telford were on target in the second half for Crawley in between Jon Mellish’s fifth for the Cumbrians, as the Reds remained in the bottom two with a third successive defeat.

Boss Simpson summed up his men as “outstanding” and added: “We were ruthless in the first half and my only disappointment is that we conceded two really sloppy goals.

“Coming here I wasn’t sure what Crawley would be like, but we swarmed all over them and it was a reward for a good week’s training.

“If you sniff a weakness you don’t feel sorry for them, and this gives us a huge lift, ticking over nicely, second in the table.

“In the first half we were outstanding;  at 4-0 it’s difficult to keep the same intensity, but you can’t complain at winning 5-2 away from home.”

Crawley’s defeat leaves them with only one win from their last 10 games, two points behind third bottom Hartlepool, and boss Scott Lindsey described the performance as “horrendous.”

The former Swindon manager added: “It was very poor and I can only apologise to our fans who paid to watch it.

“There were lots of differences between us and Carlisle and they wanted it more than us.

“All the goals we conceded were soft, they were embarrassing and there were some choice words said at half-time.

“It is too easy to score against us at the moment but at 4-0 down I felt we could have scored more than two goals.”

Lindsey, the Reds’ third permanent boss this season, remains confident the situation can be turned around, adding: “We’ve got to get back on the horse very quickly to put it right.

“They are all tough games, whether top or the bottom of the table.

“We’ve got to win a big chunk of the 16 games we have left and with the players we have I am confident we can do that.”

