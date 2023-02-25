Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday to be more ruthless despite new record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday to be more ruthless despite new record

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.51pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (Richard Sellers/PA)

Darren Moore admitted his only grumble after Sheffield Wednesday set a new club record of 20 matches unbeaten in the Football League was that they were not more clinical in their 1-0 win at Charlton.

Right wing-back Liam Palmer’s fourth goal of the season chalked up Wednesday’s 21st Sky Bet League One victory of the season and 19th clean sheet.

It means that Moore’s merry men have an eight-point lead over third-placed Ipswich and have a match in hand.

Wednesday hit the post through Barry Bannan, with Palmer and Dominic Iorfa both denied by Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Addicks centre-back Lucas Ness produced a textbook challenge on Josh Windass after Michael Smith’s flick had sent him through on goal.

“We started the game really, really quickly,” said Moore. “We had to do that because we know at The Valley, if they get the crowd up, it can be a difficult afternoon.

“It was an excellent goal and we could’ve scored more goals with the chances we created. On the flipside, the concentration levels off the ball were exceptional, to keep another clean sheet which meant three points.

“I said to them at half-time: ‘You know lads you could’ve been three up, maybe four up, but there’s only one goal in it. It’s about resetting. No half is ever the same, so you have got to apply yourself in the right way in the second half’.

“We said a clean sheet in the second half wins us the game. We knew there would be opportunities to extend the lead because they have got to throw caution to the wind – we’ve got to be ready to capitalise on it.

“If there is one marker I can say to the boys it is that we could’ve had a more ruthless mentality to get a couple more goals.

“We’re really pleased with the record. Today was about getting another positive result. It seems a long time, the 20 games, but we’ve just applied it one game at a time. That’s what it will be.

“We’ve got this record now, we’ll quickly put it to one side and continue. The boys have just got to keep going.

“You’re able to almost stay mute in the technical area because they know what is required and what it is going to take.”

Charlton had opportunities after the restart. Miles Leaburn flashed an effort across the face of goal while Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson pushed Corey Blackett-Taylor’s shot around his right upright.

Iorfa shut down a follow-up opportunity for Leaburn after Dawson parried Chuks Aneke’s shot straight back out into the danger zone.

Charlton manager Dean Holden said: “You can’t give a top team a leg up, like we did. I haven’t seen the goal back but Palmer seemed to stroll on to the penalty spot with no-one near him. It’s an easy goal from their point of view and really poor from us.

“There wasn’t a lot in the first half. They had isolated chances and big chances. The message at half-time was to play with more purpose, that’s what Sheffield Wednesday did to us.

“If Miles’ chance goes the other side of the post then we’re back in it at 1-1 and who knows what happens. It is fine margins. I don’t like to say it but that (Sheffield Wednesday) is where we want to be as a club.”

