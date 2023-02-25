Jim Bentley bemoans Rochdale’s finishing after draw at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Bentley bemoans Rochdale’s finishing after draw at Crewe

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.59pm
Jim Bentley’s Rochdale drew at Crewe (Tim Goode/PA)
Jim Bentley’s Rochdale drew at Crewe (Tim Goode/PA)

Jim Bentley bemoaned Rochdale’s finishing as chances went begging at Crewe before the League Two bottom club salvaged a point through Jimmy Keohane’s late strike.

Keohane prodded in the rebound after his header came back off the post after 80 minutes to cancel out Rio Adebisi’s headed finish for the Alex 10 minutes earlier.

Then Connor O’Riordan’s 86th-minute dismissal for picking up a second yellow card – for a late challenge on Owen Dodgson -saw Dale push for a winner.

And they went close to getting it with substitute Tahvon Campbell thwarted by Rod McDonald with the goal gaping.

Despite the positive finish for Bentley’s side, they are now without a win in nine games.

He said: “We have got to keep going and we’ve got hope and belief we can get out of trouble.

“We didn’t get the rub of the green today, although we should score more goals.

“The ball hits their bar after 30 seconds and it was a bit of a melee and their keeper got it clear. We were on top in the first half, but we could have done better with Crewe’s goal as it was a free header for a 5ft 10in wing back.

“We played some good stuff and got the ball into good areas, but we don’t do enough at the other end. But there’s lot of games coming up that are not as tough as those against the opposition we’ve played recently when we’ve come up just short.

“I don’t like the negative criticism aimed towards me, but we are trying our best to win games of football.”

Crewe were indebted to on-loan goalkeeper James Beadle, who made a sequence of saves in the opening minutes.

Beadle pushed Dodgson’s piledriver onto the crossbar and saved Ian Henderson’s rebound effort. The 18-year-old also turned around a low shot from Danny Lloyd, which was bound for the bottom corner.

Crewe goalscorer Adebisi should have made more of a Joel Tabiner cross in the first half, but headed wide at the back stick. But Adebisi made amends when thumped a header from Callum Ainley’s cross into the corner.

But the lead was short-lived with Keohane pouncing after Toby Mullarkey swung over a cross.

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “I’m frustrated as in the second half it looked as there was only one team was going to win that match.

“Rochdale put us under pressure in the opening minutes and the conditions played a part in that. But the boys picked up the messages we gave them at half-time and they showed great endeavour in the second half.

“There’s work to be done on our decision making, but I couldn’t fault the players. I was disappointed with their goal as there were too many mistakes leading up to it.

“For the sending off, we’d spoken to Connor at half-time because he’d been booked and he will have to learn from that.”

