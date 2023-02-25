Salford were due to dish out a ‘good hiding’, says boss Neil Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Salford were due to dish out a ‘good hiding’, says boss Neil Wood

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 7.19pm
Neil Wood saw his Salford side claim an emphatic win (Martin Rickett/PA).
Neil Wood saw his Salford side claim an emphatic win (Martin Rickett/PA).

Salford boss Neil Wood admitted he had been expecting his side to “give someone a good hiding” after their thumping 5-2 win at promotion rivals Mansfield.

The visitors destroyed their opponents, racing into a two-goal lead thanks to Matty Lund’s header from a corner and Callum Hendry’s finish from Elliot Watt’s low cross.

Davis Keillor-Dunn pulled one back after 35 minutes, following up after Alex Cairns had parried a James Perch shot, but Salford went up another gear after the break and, after Louie Barry had hit a post, Luke Bolton got in behind the home defence to make it 3-1.

Bolton then set up Lund for his second before Theo Vassell headed home number five from a corner.

Jordan Bowery’s late reply was of little consolation to the shellshocked Stags.

Wood said: “I have been waiting for a day like this as I knew, if we got everything clicking, then we were due to give someone a good hiding. I just expected it before now.

“We were three without a win, but we felt no pressure coming into the game.

“We have not been on the floor.

“Results have not gone our way in the last three games, but we knew there were elements of our performances that were really good.

“We have stayed positive and kept working hard. We still want to get better.

“It’s nice to win a game, but to win it in that manner and score five goals was great and fully deserved. If I am being picky we could have scored more.

“The lads at the back were brilliant and set the foundations of how we wanted to play today. And we were a real threat going forward.

“We did our homework on Mansfield and we knew they’d have a back five and we needed to break through their lines – and we did it with consistency and quality.

“I just had to select the best team that would be the most dangerous going up against that and cause the most problems.

“If I am going to be disappointed with anything it would be conceding the second goal late on as I don’t think we should have done. It was frustrating.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted his side were well beaten.

He said: “They were better than us from the first minute to the last and I thought they played some very good stuff.

“I am not very enamoured with the goals we conceded, but they caused us problems from the first minute.

“Having been solid for a week, with three clean sheets, they looked as though they could score at will today.

“They were too quick and too sharp for us. When you’re at home you want to get on the front foot and try to press. Maybe away from home we’d have sat in a bit more and made it a bit easier to deal with.

“But we have to move on, get over it and get on with it. If you can’t deal with that you shouldn’t be in football, as everyone is going to lose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Neil Wood saw his Salford side claim an emphatic win (Martin Rickett/PA).
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented