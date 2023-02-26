Stuart Broad mops up New Zealand tail to give England lead of 226

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Broad mops up New Zealand tail to give England lead of 226

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 12.21am
Stuart Broad wrapped up the New Zealand tail (PA)
England enforced the follow-on after three wickets from Stuart Broad on the third morning in Wellington, before a stubborn start from New Zealand’s openers slowed their charge.

The Black Caps were dismissed for 209 at Basin Reserve to leave England 226 ahead and allow Ben Stokes to send the opposition straight back in.

He eagerly accepted England’s first follow-on since August 2020, but Tom Latham and Devon Conway showed enough resolve to reach the lunch break on 40 without loss after 19 overs.

Broad had earlier taken out a counter-attacking Tim Southee, Tom Blundell and Matt Henry to pick up figures of four for 61 and give Stokes the option to bowl again.

Home captain Southee started the day swinging hard and often at the England attack, blazing away to add 50 in 31 balls. That included a run of three sixes in one over from Jack Leach, with another one to follow when he hooked Ollie Robinson into the crowd.

He was four short of his career-best 77, made on debut against England in 2008, when the introduction of Broad ended his fun. One ball after being dropped by Leach at fine-leg he heaved again and skied straight to Zak Crawley at midwicket.

With the door ajar Broad swooped on his chance to bank some tidy figures, ending a defiant 79-ball stay from Blundell on 38 when he middled a cross-bat shot straight to mid-on.

England v New Zealand – Third LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Four – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Tim Southee hit 73 for New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Henry was then thoroughly beaten by a short ball that he fenced to backward point, ending the innings after 53.2 overs. Stokes decided his attack had enough in the tank to back-up and go again, with James Anderson unused thus far and ready to lead with the new ball.

But England’s hunt for early breakthroughs went cold for the first time in the series as Latham and Conway held the line. Latham hit three boundaries on his way to 27no, with Conway playing defensively for 13no.

There was little for England to shout about, Conway nudging Robinson just past leg gully and Leach wide of Stokes at leg-slip. Neither qualified as a chance, but that was as good as it got before the end of the session.

