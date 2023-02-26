New Zealand fight back to frustrate England in Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New Zealand fight back to frustrate England in Wellington

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 5.57am Updated: February 26 2023, 8.41am
Jack Leach claimed two vital wickets for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Leach claimed two vital wickets for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

England encountered some stubborn New Zealand resistance after enforcing the follow-on in their series-deciding second Test in Wellington, and had Jack Leach to thank for two wickets in the final session.

Captain Ben Stokes sent the hosts straight back in after securing a 226-run first-innings lead on the third morning, but encountered real resolve in the form of an opening stand worth 149 from Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

It took 53 chanceless overs before they were finally parted by Leach, Ollie Pope hanging on to Conway at short-leg, as England rallied after tea to leave New Zealand 202 for three.

The Somerset spinner clean bowled Will Young in classic fashion and Joe Root snared Latham for a well-judged 83, but with the deficit at 24 and seven wickets in hand the Black Caps had fought their way back admirably.

There may yet be some debate over Stokes’ decision to have them follow-on but, although the tactic has fallen out of fashion somewhat in recent years, it fits entirely with his brand of proactive cricket and was surely never in doubt.

Stuart Broad had earlier given his captain the option by taking the final three wickets of the first innings to bank figures of four for 61.

Resuming on 138 for seven they were toppled for 209, with skipper Tim Southee making a frisky 73. Fifty of those came in 31 balls in the morning, including three sixes in an over off Leach and another heaved into the stands off Ollie Robinson.

Tim Southee
Tim Southee scored freely in the morning session (Mike Egerton/PA)

A skier off Broad ended Southee’s fun four short of his career-best score, made on debut against England on debut in 2008. With the door ajar, Broad helped himself to a couple more as Tom Blundell slapped to mid-on and Matt Henry flailed at a short ball.

All eyes were on Stokes, and whether he would put the hosts straight back in, but there should surely have been little doubt he would push the button. With a chance to force the issue and dictate the script, was he ever likely to do anything else?

There was logic too, England having bowled only 53.2 overs and new-ball specialist James Anderson fresh having yet to bowl on the day. But Latham and Conway had ideas of their own, negotiating the 19 overs before lunch in untroubled fashion as they reached 40 without loss.

A couple of not-so-near misses at leg-gully and leg-slip were as close as England came to a half-chance and things were just as barren in the afternoon.

The Kiwi pair put on another 88 in 30 comfortable overs, with Anderson bowling an excellent probing spell that brought nothing more dramatic than a couple of edges which died in front of the slips.

James Anderson
James Anderson probed without success for England (John Walton/PA)

Latham became the seventh New Zealander to 5,000 Test runs as he and Conway played at their own pace rather than England’s – reaching 50 in 124 and 121 balls respectively. England’s bowlers were visibly flagging, with Stokes conspicuous by his absence from the attack.

He finally entered the equation at the start of the evening session, 50 overs into the frustration. It was a chaotic cameo, starting with a nine-ball over as his steady stream of bouncers saw umpire Chris Gaffaney call one wide and two no-balls.

His second over saw more short-pitched bowling, but Leach forced the long-awaited breakthrough at the other end before it became apparent how far Stokes would push his luck with the officials.

A bat-pad chance from the left-armer had long looked like the likeliest mode of dismissal, albeit from an increasingly thin field, and after 17 overs of trying to unlock an opportunity he came good.

Conway nudged forward, saw a thin edge pop off his front leg and watched as Pope swallowed it at short-leg. Having taken two superb one-handers on day two, he was in no mood to let this simpler chance go astray.

Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope took the catch to dismiss Devon Conway (AP)

Stokes took his leave and tossed the ball to Joe Root, who reunited Conway with Latham by trapping the latter lbw on the sweep for 61. Root could hardly believe his luck, spinning away in celebration before seeking confirmation from the umpire.

Despite the opening pair’s long show of defiance, worth a combined 327 deliveries, both men were off the stage with their side still 71 runs adrift. By now England were visibly lifted and picked up a third wicket thanks to a classic piece of spin bowling from Leach.

New batter Will Young thought he had covered his stumps in defence, but saw the ball grip and turn past the outside edge to clip the top of off. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls kept up New Zealand’s fight until the close, leaving some tough work still to do for the travelling team.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
2
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
3
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
4
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
5
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget
6
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
7
David Irvine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again
9
The bar at Forgans in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
10
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

More from The Courier

Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience 'fight'
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
Rab's found himself back in a hotel room again.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen?
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.
Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war

Editor's Picks

Most Commented