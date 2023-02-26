Stephen Robinson admits he craves creativity after Perth stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson admits he craves creativity after Perth stalemate

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 9.03am
Stephen Robinson wants a maverick figure (PA)
Stephen Robinson wants a maverick figure (PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admitted he lacks a “maverick” figure like Cristiano Ronaldo who can create chances out of nothing.

The Paisley side enjoyed a man advantage for the entirety of the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park after St Johnstone had Daniel Phillips sent off late in the opening period.

But the Buddies lacked the cutting edge required to carve open their hosts and required a late Alex Gogic header to salvage a point once Zak Rudden had nodded St Johnstone in front.

Saints listed five teenagers on the bench – as well as Fraser Taylor who turned 20 last week – due to an injury crisis that leaves them without six first-team regulars.

And Robinson conceded it does not give him many options when he is looking for some creative inspiration.

He said: “It’s very difficult unless you have players that can go past people, mavericks so to speak. We don’t have that.

“I don’t know whoever invented that it’s easy to play against 10 men. Unless you’ve got someone like Ronaldo who can win the game on his own!

“You’re looking around for more experience and a few more options to do something, although both kids were good when they came on. LJ (Lewis Jamieson) had a chance and Kieran (Offord) held the ball up for us and gave us a bit more energy.

“We’re looking around and we’ve got teenage centre-halves on the bench and it’s difficult to change things lock, stock and barrel.

“If we had played against 11 men there might have been more space to counter-attack but there wasn’t.”

Robinson’s opposite number, Callum Davidson, was pleased with the resourcefulness of his 10 men as they shut out St Mirren until the 86th minute.

He said: “We were better with 10 men. We worked extremely hard.

“I was just disappointed we couldn’t hold on at the end for three points but I’m delighted with the lads and the point.

“When we went down to 10 men, Stevie May and Nicky Clark led the line really well. From that, the two guys who came on worked equally as hard. I’m really pleased.”

