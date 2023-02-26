Oxford sack manager Karl Robinson after seventh defeat in eight League One games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford have sacked manager Karl Robinson after a seventh defeat in eight games.

The U’s have taken one point from their wretched run and lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Defeat left them 17th in League One, five points above the relegation zone with the club acting to stop the slide.

“Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as head coach at the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

“The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.

“The search for a new head coach will be thorough and extensive and is already under way.”

Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown will take caretaker charge of the team.