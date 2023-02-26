Oxford sack manager Karl Robinson after seventh defeat in eight League One games By Press Association February 26 2023, 10.59am Karl Robinson has left Oxford (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oxford have sacked manager Karl Robinson after a seventh defeat in eight games. The U’s have taken one point from their wretched run and lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Defeat left them 17th in League One, five points above the relegation zone with the club acting to stop the slide. “Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as head coach at the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read. “The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed. “The search for a new head coach will be thorough and extensive and is already under way.” Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown will take caretaker charge of the team. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k 2 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 3 Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag… 4 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 2 5 Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget 6 Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and… 7 Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack 8 Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again 9 5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee 10 Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse More from The Courier Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience 'fight' Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee… IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen? Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89 Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer' Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war Editor's Picks Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face just weeks apart GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail chaos Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag on A92 NHS Tayside struggles to recruit ‘long Covid’ support staff Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health to take on Cateran Yomp Most Commented 1 Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid Tangerines plumb new depths against Ross County 2 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 3 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 4 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 7 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 8 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 9 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 10 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga?