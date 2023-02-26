Bangladesh the right challenge for England ahead of World Cup, says Jos Buttler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bangladesh the right challenge for England ahead of World Cup, says Jos Buttler

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 12.03pm
Only England, led by Jos Buttler in 2016, have won an ODI series in Bangladesh since the 2015 World Cup (PA)
Only England, led by Jos Buttler in 2016, have won an ODI series in Bangladesh since the 2015 World Cup (PA)

Jos Buttler feels in-form Bangladesh on their typically slow and low pitches present England with “exactly the kind of challenge we need” as the World Cup in India hoves into view.

A three-match one-day international series starting on Wednesday in Dhaka is England’s last offering in the format until September, when they will be fine-tuning preparations for the defence of their 50-over World Cup crown.

Captain Buttler accepts England have struggled in the past on sub-continent wickets and therefore does not want to waste an opportunity to learn in conditions that could resemble what they will face in the autumn.

England defend their 50-over World Cup title this year (Nick Potts/PA)
England defend their 50-over World Cup title this year (Nick Potts/PA)

They come up against a side who have been indomitable in their own backyard in recent years, winning 12 of their 13 home series dating back to the 2015 World Cup, including beating India 2-1 in December.

Their only hiccup was in 2016 against England, led for the first time by Buttler, who is expecting another hard-fought arm-wrestle on surfaces where they have occasionally come a cropper in the past.

“It will be a great challenge for us, Bangladesh are very tough to beat in their home conditions, they’ve recently beaten India here,” said Buttler.

“We only have these matches and then don’t play again until September just before the World Cup. All our preparation is geared towards that World Cup and these are the conditions that will probably be the closest that we can get to playing in India.

“This is exactly the kind of challenge we need, with the World Cup not too far away we can test ourselves against conditions that we as a side find the hardest. It’s going to be a great measure of where we are as a team.”

England are winless in their last four ODI series but have often been unable to field their best XI as Tests and T20s have relegated the 50-over format to the bottom of the priority list.

While Joe Root and Harry Brook are unavailable because of Test duties and several more gave precedence to the Pakistan Super League, that presents opportunities to the likes of Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed.

Jacks has flown in from New Zealand, arriving in the Bangladesh capital on Saturday to replace the injured Tom Abell, and could make his ODI debut this week. So, too, could teenage sensation Ahmed, who took a seven-wicket match haul on his Test bow against Pakistan in December.

Buttler was enthusiastic when asked about the 18-year-old all-rounder and believes any interaction with fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid will be fundamental for his development.

“Rehan’s a really exciting talent,” said Buttler. “He’s still a very young man – just a teenager. We’re excited about his development and where we think he can go and it’s great to have him in and around the England set-up.

“Someone like Adil Rashid has been such a star performer for us for a long period of time, Rehan getting to spend time with him and discuss bowling and watching each other bowl will be a huge benefit to him and a big step in his development.

“We’re really excited to have someone with so much talent, not just with the ball, with the bat as well. We’re looking forward to watching him develop and hopefully turning himself into a brilliant international cricketer.”

