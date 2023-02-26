Eamonn Brophy earns glowing praise after match-winning performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eamonn Brophy earns glowing praise after match-winning performance

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 3.27pm
Eamonn Brophy helped his side to victory (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Eamonn Brophy helped his side to victory (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hailed the contribution of Eamonn Brophy after the loan striker inspired a 4-0 win over Dundee United.

The Scotland international scored twice and provided two assists and also hit the post as County moved four points ahead of the cinch Premiership bottom club.

Brophy has now scored three times since moving on loan from St Mirren and Mackay believes there is more to come from a player he knew well from his time in charge of Scotland’s youth set-up.

Mackay said: “We’ve had to be careful with him because he has not played a lot of football in the last six to nine months.

“I’ve known him for a number of years and he was involved in my Scotland Under-21s and clearly had a massive impact at Kilmarnock when Steve Clarke had him.

“It is great to get him but I had to be very careful in how we handled that first few weeks because of his lack of game time.

“The St Mirren game was the chance to do a little mini pre-season with him, which we did last week, which he wanted to do. That’s testament to him.

“He showed so much in the final third. His strike hits the post, he scores two and sets up two, but it is also his running ability and his cleverness I was delighted with.

“He gives Jordan White an enormous amount of help up there because Jordan has had to plough a lone furrow for us since last year.

“It allows him that little bit more space and time as well. I’m delighted Jordan gets his goal as well.”

Dundee United suffered their sixth consecutive defeat and head coach Liam Fox admitted he and everyone else at the club would need to reflect on their contribution in the coming days.

Fox said in a club video: “Everybody will need to take a long, hard look at themselves over the next couple of days and then get back to work.”

