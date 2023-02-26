Kyogo Furuhashi secures Viaplay Cup win for Celtic over Old Firm rivals Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyogo Furuhashi secures Viaplay Cup win for Celtic over Old Firm rivals Rangers

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 5.24pm Updated: February 26 2023, 5.32pm
Celtic celebrate after beating Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic celebrate after beating Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Kyogo Furuhashi double won the Viaplay Cup for Celtic in a pulsating 2-1 win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

A minute before the end of a breathless first half, the predatory Japan striker tapped in from close range before netting a similar effort in the 56th minute to put Ange Postecoglou’s side in a commanding position.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos reduced the deficit 10 minutes later but a spirited Light Blues fightback fell short and indeed Celtic could have stretched their lead in the closing moments.

It was a first defeat for Michael Beale since taking over as Gers boss in November and it keeps Celtic on course for a domestic treble.

The champions have a nine-point lead over their city rivals at the top of the cinch Premiership and are still in the Scottish Cup and it looks like they will take all the beating this season.

The Ibrox camp had worried all week about injuries to key men but in the event Malik Tillman and John Lundstram were passed fit – January signings Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell started on the bench – and Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield started on the bench.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy recovered from a knock and returned along with Furuhashi with Matt O’Riley and South Korea’s Oh Hyeon-gyu dropping out.

Rangers v Celtic – Viaplay Sports Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Kyogo Furuhashi scored a goal in each half in Celtic’s Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

After a minute’s applause in tribute to Hibernian owner Ron Gordon who died recently – which was disrupted by Gers supporters breaking into song – a frenetic match began amid a deafening noise.

In the 21st minute, Allan McGregor was forced into a decent save from Portuguese winger Jota’s drive from distance.

Then, Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers cleared a cut-back from Gers skipper James Tavernier and Celtic had to defend three successive corners.

At the other end, Furuhashi curled a shot from the edge of the box over the bar before he headed a cross from right-back Alistair Johnston over.

However, Mooy sent left-back Greg Taylor running down the left and when his cut-back was missed at the front post by Daizen Maeda, Furuhashi knocked into an empty net from five yards for his 23rd goal of the season.

Rangers v Celtic – Viaplay Sports Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Alfredo Morelos pulled a goal back in the Viaplay Cup final defeat by Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It was a deserved interval lead for Celtic but five minutes after the restart Gers attacker Kent beat Hoops keeper Joe Hart with a left-footed shot but the ball clipped the far post and Fashion Sakala hit the side-netting with the rebound.

However, it was Celtic who turned the screw and after the Gers defence had been opened up again Japan midfielder Reo Hatate cut the ball back for Furuhashi to again knock the ball into an empty net.

Rangers, sensing the game was heading out of their reach, fought back and when Tavernier’s free-kick from the left fell to Morelos at the back post, his right-footed strike had enough to beat Hart.

Both sides made impending changes with Old Firm debutants Cantwell and Raskin, as well as Jack, on for Lundstram, Kamara and Tillman while O’Riley and Liel Abada replaced Mooy and Jota for Celtic.

The match had swung towards Rangers.

A deflected free-kick from the edge of the box from Tavernier hit the top of the bar and went behind.

Celtic defended the corner but soon found themselves under pressure again as Rangers kept pressing.

More changes as Oh and Tomoki Iwata came on for Furuhashi and Hatate to make their Glasgow derby debuts with Morelos making way for Antonio Colak.

As the game stretched, McGregor saved from another Celtic substitute, Sead Haksabanovic, and O’Riley before Haksabanovic missed a great chance but the trophy returned to Parkhead again.

