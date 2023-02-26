Callum McGregor calls Kyogo Furuhashi a ‘superstar’ after cup final double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Callum McGregor calls Kyogo Furuhashi a ‘superstar’ after cup final double

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 7.44pm
Kyogo Furuhashi was hailed as a ‘superstar’ by Celtic team-mate Callum McGregory (Jane Barlow/POOL)
Kyogo Furuhashi was hailed as a ‘superstar’ by Celtic team-mate Callum McGregory (Jane Barlow/POOL)

Callum McGregor described Kyogo Furuhashi as a “superstar” after another Viaplay Cup final double from the Celtic striker brought the trophy back to Parkhead.

The Japan international struck either side of the break against Rangers at Hampden Park with his 23rd and 24th goals of the season before Gers striker Alfredo Morelos pulled back a goal which proved to be no more than a consolation.

Furuhashi also scored a double in last season’s final win over Hibernian and after repeating the feat against the Light Blues, he said: “I am very happy now. I thank my team-mates for my support, they gave me good passes and I am happy to score again.”

Captain McGregor had no doubts about what he was witnessing from Furuhashi.

He said: “He is a superstar. I can’t talk highly enough about him.

“In our system the striker has to be really disciplined and be in between the posts and again today he is in there with two great finishes, finishing off the team moves.

“It takes a lot of discipline to play in that position and that is two finals in a row he has scored the two goals that has won it.

“So, a real superstar and we are lucky to have him.”

McGregor was adamant that Celtic were well worthy of the win against their Old Firm rivals.

The Scotland midfielder said: “First half I thought we were really good, really dominant in the game and probably unlucky to go in (just) one up.

“But good from us in a showpiece occasion, stuck to our football and really causing them problems. I don’t think they won the ball back once in transition so really good from us.

“In the second half we had to show a slightly different side to us.

Rangers v Celtic – Viaplay Sports Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Callum McGregor captained Celtic to another Viaplay Cup final victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“They probably got on top of the game for 15-20 minutes and then we had to find our way back but I think that always happens in finals.

“We had to find a way through it and I think we did that really well. They had the ball but didn’t really threaten and we were happy in that mid-block and tried to press from there.

“Credit to the guys that came on and tuned into the game, the manager always asks that of them as well and we got over the line.”

McGregor had less to say when asked about Gers striker Fashion Sakala, who had been quoted as saying Rangers were a better team and a better club than Celtic in the build-up to the game.

He said: “We will let you write (about) that but again for us, we do our talking on the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Armed police and firefighters are at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Armed police and firefighters at Dundee multi due to ongoing ‘siege’
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
4
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
5
Liam Fox has exited United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox departure: Dundee United’s problems run deeper than sacrificial lamb ex-boss
2
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
Ryan Edwards endured a tough afternoon in the Highlands. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards in Dundee United fight vow as ex-Dundee boss aims ‘chucked it’ accusation…
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
10
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch

More from The Courier

The wreck of the Endurance beneath the Weddell Sea. Image: RSGS
Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak…
Angus Council's funding gap has widened at an alarming rate. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to 'direct' child abuse livestreams from Philippines
Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for…
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Cupar recycling centre
Cupar recycling centre: Calls for explanation after sudden closure
Dundee United technical director Tony Asghar (left) and now departed head coach Liam Fox (right). Images: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox is gone - Dundee United have just one roll of…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Four more boys have been charged in connection with an assault in Glenrothes Picture shows; Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Glenrothes, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 27/02/2023
Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented