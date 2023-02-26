Dundee United part company with boss Liam Fox after six defeats in a row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have parted company with boss Liam Fox by mutual consent after a run of six successive defeats.

Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Ross County, which left the Terrors four points adrift at the bottom of the cinch Premiership, proved too much with the two parties agreeing to go their separate ways.

A statement on the club website read: “Dundee United can confirm we have parted company with Liam Fox who leaves his role as head coach by mutual agreement.

“The board would like to thank Liam for all his efforts and professionalism during his time as assistant head coach last season and this season during his tenure as head coach.

“An announcement as to a new head coach will be made in the near future and we will make no further statement at this time.”

Fox took over from Jack Ross on a caretaker basis in August and a month later was named as the permanent boss.

However, with no wins since January 2, United are now looking for their third manager of the season.