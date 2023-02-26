Pep Guardiola not banking on Man City experience to provide edge in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Pep Guardiola not banking on Man City experience to provide edge in title race

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 10.32pm
Pep Guardiola advised against believing Man City’s experience will help them beat Arsenal to the title (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola advised against believing Man City’s experience will help them beat Arsenal to the title (Tim Goode/PA)

Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City players against believing that their title-winning experience will be enough for them to pip Arsenal to the Premier League crown.

City moved back to within two points of the Gunners with victory against Bournemouth on Saturday as they chase what would be a fifth title in seven seasons under Guardiola.

Some of the current squad have been around for each of the club’s previous four league triumphs, in contrast to Mikel Arteta’s young Arsenal side who are challenging for the first time.

Man City
Manchester City swept Bournemouth aside to cut the gap on Arsenal to two points (Adam Davy/PA)

The Gunners have not been champions since 2003/04 when Arsene Wenger led the club through an unbeaten league season.

Nevertheless, City’s manager pointed out that history shows how past titles alone cannot be a guarantee of success when things go down to the wire.

“I would like to say yes (our experience will be an advantage) but I don’t know,” said Guardiola. “That is the reality. Because every season is completely different.

“I put an example to my players about this kind of thing. In the Champions League final years ago, Milan v Liverpool (in 2005) when Liverpool made a good comeback. Milan in that period had the more experienced line-up – Maldini, Cafu, Gattuso, (manager) Carlo Ancelotti. And they lost.

“Football, when you think everything is under control and I know exactly what is going to happen, football punches you in the face and shows you the reality. This is the truth.”

The 2005 final in Istanbul between Liverpool and AC Milan produced one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time, with Rafael Benitez’s Reds storming back from three down at half-time to win on penalties and stun the Serie A giants.

Man City
Manchester City have won four Premier League titles in six years under Pep Guardiola (Adam Davy/PA)

At the time Liverpool had not tasted European success for 21 years, almost the same length of time that Arsenal have been starved of the Premier League title.

Arteta’s side beat Leicester 1-0 on Saturday, a second straight win as they put their mini slump, which included a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates against City, behind them.

City briefly replaced them at the top of the league, but slipped back after drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City ground last Saturday in a match they had dominated.

“After Nottingham we were sad because of how good we played,” said Guardiola. “The performance was amazing. When I see what I’ve seen lately in the games, how we felt and how we tried to play, that made me feel we will fight until the end.

“I know how good is Arsenal so far, how good is United, Newcastle is still there. I’m thinking about Bristol (City in the FA Cup fifth round) now, it will be a tough game because my scout told me how seriously we have to take it.

“Then after Newcastle it’s Crystal Palace and the Champions League. At the end, we’ll see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Armed police and firefighters are at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Armed police and firefighters at Dundee multi due to ongoing ‘siege’
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
4
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
5
Liam Fox has exited United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox departure: Dundee United’s problems run deeper than sacrificial lamb ex-boss
2
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
Ryan Edwards endured a tough afternoon in the Highlands. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards in Dundee United fight vow as ex-Dundee boss aims ‘chucked it’ accusation…
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
10
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch

More from The Courier

The wreck of the Endurance beneath the Weddell Sea. Image: RSGS
Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak…
Angus Council's funding gap has widened at an alarming rate. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to 'direct' child abuse livestreams from Philippines
Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for…
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Cupar recycling centre
Cupar recycling centre: Calls for explanation after sudden closure
Dundee United technical director Tony Asghar (left) and now departed head coach Liam Fox (right). Images: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox is gone - Dundee United have just one roll of…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Four more boys have been charged in connection with an assault in Glenrothes Picture shows; Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Glenrothes, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 27/02/2023
Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented