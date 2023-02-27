Graeme Souness wants fans to be game-changers and learn CPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graeme Souness wants fans to be game-changers and learn CPR

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.02am
Graeme Souness has called on fans to learn CPR and help save lives (British Heart Foundation/PA handout)
Graeme Souness has called on fans to learn CPR and help save lives (British Heart Foundation/PA handout)

Graeme Souness has called on fans to learn CPR and help save lives.

The 69-year-old former Liverpool, Newcastle and Blackburn boss has joined with the British Heart Foundation to raise awareness.

In a survey of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by the BHF to mark Heart Month in February, 45 per cent would not spot the signs of cardiac arrest.

At Euro 2020 Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark while several games, including at Newcastle and Fulham, have been halted for medical emergencies in the crowd.

Graeme Souness has joined forces with the British Heart Foundation (BHF/PA handout)

Souness has his own personal experience of coronary heart disease after receiving the diagnosis in his early 30s, going on to undergo a triple bypass.

The Scot, a long-standing BHF ambassador, is now asking fans to learn CPR through BHF’s online tool RevivR – which teaches CPR in 15 minutes.

He said: “CPR is a game changer and could be the most important lesson you ever learn. With RevivR, in just 15 minutes – the length of half-time – you will have the skills to save a life.

“Every fan in every football club across the country can make a difference so please join the BHF today and let’s unite to create a new team of lifesavers.”

