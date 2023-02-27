Kane Williamson holds England up as New Zealand rally in Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kane Williamson holds England up as New Zealand rally in Wellington

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.34am Updated: February 27 2023, 12.54am
Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Kane Williamson continued to make life tricky for England as New Zealand built a lead after following on in the second Test at Wellington.

The Black Caps were 99 ahead at lunch on day four, having reached 325 for five in their follow on. England captain Ben Stokes had sent them back in after establishing a 226-run first-innings lead but is now facing the prospect of a potentially tricky chase.

Just how much they will need depends largely on Williamson, who put a poor series behind him to reach 63 not out and become his country’s record Test scorer in the process.

England took two wickets in the first session, one apiece for Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad, but were showing signs of weariness after a long and taxing stint in the field dating back to the second morning.

Williamson started the day by chalking up the major milestone, pinging James Anderson’s fourth delivery off his toes to overtake Ross Taylor’s 7,683 Test runs. He received a fitting ovation for his efforts, but with the match and series at stake there was plenty still to do.

At the other end Henry Nicholls was having a less secure start, nudging Robinson a yard over short-leg off bat and pad then playing and missing on a handful of occasions as the net tightened.

Harry Brook
Harry Brook holds on to see the back of Henry Nicholls (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

He lasted 35 minutes before getting too close to one, squirting Robinson to third slip where Harry Brook held on at the third attempt. By then England’s lead had been trimmed from 24 over night to just four.

Once that was cleared, Daryl Mitchell set about building New Zealand’s lead as he took the driving seat from Williamson, scoring 41 of their first 50 runs together. He was particularly ambitious off Anderson, refusing to allow the 40-year-old to settle on a length.

England’s seamers were looking justifiably stiff as the innings ticked past 100 overs, to go with the 53.2 that came before the follow-on was enforced, leaving Jack Leach with a big role to play. The Somerset man looked like he had found the answer when he spun one sweetly past Williamson’s outside edge on 45 and Ben Foakes swooped to splatter the stumps.

Ben Foakes
Ben Foakes thought he had dismissed Kane Williamson but the TV umpire intervened (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

It took a long assessment of the slow motion replays before the third umpire decided Williamson’s back foot was just back in the crease, a most marginal call that potentially carried New Zealand’s hopes with it.

Mitchell beat Williamson to 50, despite the latter being on 34 when he arrived at the crease, getting there by smearing Leach over the ropes at long-on. But his aggression got the better of him soon after, hacking Broad off the toe-end and allowing Joe Root enough time to backtrack from slip and settle under the catch.

Tom Blundell weighed in with 19 in 24 balls before the break, as England continued to receive reminders that the game was not yet done.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
2
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
3
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
4
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
5
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
6
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.
‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60
7
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
8
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
9
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises…
3
10
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

More from The Courier

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. World Book Day photo submissions Picture shows; World Book Day Tayview Primary School pupils. Tayview Primary School. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Date; 03/03/2022
Send us your World Book Day photos to feature in the Evening Telegraph -…
Tattooed Snapchat pervert Daniel Lynch.
Tattooed Snapchat pervert's inking give him away in sick pics sent to Fife girls
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…
Former councillor Mike Barnacle
Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements - 7 years after winning…
Alec Cowper's iconic shot of the Flying Scotsman and rail fans on the tracks at Tay Bridge Station in 1964.
Flying Scotsman at 100: Photographer behind iconic trackside image recalls world famous steam train's…
The Forfar players drink tea at full-time after holding Rangers to a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes. Image: DC Thomson.
Forfar got tea then sympathy after Hampden cup clash with Rangers in 1978
Ash Regan is running to become SNP leader.
SNP failure to dual the A9 is an 'insult' to locals, admits party leadership…
Nicola Sturgeon shocked Scotland by quitting. Image: PA.
Does Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation mean her independence strategy is dead?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented