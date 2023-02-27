Determined Kane Williamson keeps England toiling away in the field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Determined Kane Williamson keeps England toiling away in the field

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 3.06am Updated: February 27 2023, 3.10am
Kane Williamson celebrates his century ( (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Kane Williamson celebrates his century ( (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Kane Williamson’s determined century kept England’s bowlers toiling away as New Zealand gave themselves a fighting chance in the decisive second Test despite following on in Wellington.

At tea on the fourth day at Basin Reserve, Williamson’s expertly measured 113 not out had put the Black Caps 197 ahead on 423 for five, a massive turn around after being sent in again with a 226-run first-innings deficit.

Only three teams in Test history have ever lost a game after enforcing the follow-on, but the prospect of Ben Stokes’ England joining that list was gradually rising thanks to a vastly improved batting display against a visibly weary bowling attack.

England have now been in the field since shortly before lunch on day two, sending down 193 overs between them across both innings. Stokes has been able to contribute just two of those overs, on the third evening, with his chronic left knee problem preventing him from sharing the load.

Veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were both being asked to run in for multiple spells without luck, while spinner Jack Leach was sitting on figures of two for 132 from a mammoth 50 overs.

For New Zealand it was a day to celebrate Williamson, back to his brilliant best having scored just 10 runs in his previous three knocks of the series. The former captain started the day by chalking up a major milestone, pinging Anderson’s fourth delivery off his toes to overtake Ross Taylor’s 7,683 Test runs and make him the country’s record Test run-scorer.

He received a fittingly rousing ovation for his efforts, but having started the day 24 behind on 202 for three, there was plenty still to do. At the other end Henry Nicholls was having a less secure start, nudging Robinson a yard over short-leg off bat and pad then playing and missing on a handful of occasions as the net tightened.

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson frustrated England (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

He lasted 35 minutes before getting too close to one, squirting Ollie Robinson to third slip where Harry Brook held on at the third attempt. By then England’s lead had been trimmed to just four.

Williamson continued making steady, serene progress with Daryl Mitchell taking up the role of aggressor. He took a shine to Anderson early on and by the time the fifty partnership ticked by he had scored 41 of them.

Leach came close to a breakthrough when he spun one past Williamson’s outside edge on 45 but, despite a brilliant stumping attempt from Ben Foakes, the third umpire eventually settled in the batter’s favour.

Mitchell beat Williamson to 50, despite the latter being on 34 when he arrived at the crease, but was gone soon after when he toe-ended Broad to Root back-tracking at slip.

Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad claimed the wicket of Daryl Mitchell (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

The afternoon session was nothing but unrewarded graft for England, with 98 runs between Williamson and the collected Tom Blundell (62no) and no wickets. The best chance came when Blundell turned Robinson off his pads, but Anderson could not hang on to a low fingertip catch at square leg.

Williamson secured his 26th Test ton off 226 balls, working Broad to third man for an eighth four, with England flagging badly. Stokes remained out of the attack and hurt himself twice in the field, jarring his leg while stopping a drive then rolling his ribs awkwardly over the ball on the dive.

