The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 5.02am
David de Gea (left) and Fred celebrate with the trophy (David Davies/PA)
David de Gea (left) and Fred celebrate with the trophy (David Davies/PA)

Manchester United ended their trophy drought with victory over Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup and lift a first piece of silverware under new boss Erik ten Hag.

In Scotland, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park with a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi.

On Saturday, England emerged victorious from their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff while Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Manchester City both won.

Further afield, Australia beat hosts South Africa to win a third successive Women’s T20 World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle fans show their support during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley
Newcastle fans had been in full voice at Wembley, but left disappointed (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lifts the Carabao Cup trophy
Dutchman Erik ten Hag took a firm grip on his first trophy as Manchester United boss (John Walton/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the Viaplay Cup trophy
Kyogo Furuhashi strick twice as Celtic beat rivals Rangers to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/POOL/PA)
England’s Ollie Lawrence celebrates scoring a try against Wales
Ollie Lawrence scored a crucial try as England battled to a 20-10 win over Wales in their Guinness Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday (David Davies/PA)
France’s Ethan Dumortier scores a try against Scotland
There was disappointment for Scotland as defeat to France in Paris on Sunday saw their Grand Slam hopes ended in a match were there were early red cards for both sides (Ben Whitley/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the Women’s 60m title at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham
Dina Asher-Smith celebrated winning the Women’s 60m title at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Australia players celebrate after winning the Women’s T20 World Cup final
Australia claimed yet another Women’s T20 World Cup final success with victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town (Halden Krog/AP)
A tribute to John Motson is displayed on a screen before the Premier League match at the London Stadium
Tributes were paid at grounds around the country to former BBC commentator John Motson following his death aged 77 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrate
Arsenal battled to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday to keep themselves top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Phil Foden (left) celebrates with team-mate Erling Haaland
Phil Foden and Erling Haaland (right) were back among the goals again as Manchester City coasted to a 4-1 win at Bournemouth to stay two points behind the Gunners (Adam Davy/PA)
Saudi Boxing
Jake Paul (left) and Tommy Fury finally went head-to-head to settle their grudge match in Saudi Arabia (AP)
Floyd Mayweather (left) and Aaron Chalmers during their exhibition fight at The O2 in London
Floyd Mayweather (left) was taken the distance during his eight-round exhibition fight with former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
2
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
3
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
4
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
5
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
6
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.
‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60
7
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
8
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
9
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises…
3
10
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

More from The Courier

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. World Book Day photo submissions Picture shows; World Book Day Tayview Primary School pupils. Tayview Primary School. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Date; 03/03/2022
Send us your World Book Day photos to feature in the Evening Telegraph -…
Tattooed Snapchat pervert Daniel Lynch.
Tattooed Snapchat pervert's inking give him away in sick pics sent to Fife girls
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…
Former councillor Mike Barnacle
Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements - 7 years after winning…
Alec Cowper's iconic shot of the Flying Scotsman and rail fans on the tracks at Tay Bridge Station in 1964.
Flying Scotsman at 100: Photographer behind iconic trackside image recalls world famous steam train's…
The Forfar players drink tea at full-time after holding Rangers to a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes. Image: DC Thomson.
Forfar got tea then sympathy after Hampden cup clash with Rangers in 1978
Ash Regan is running to become SNP leader.
SNP failure to dual the A9 is an 'insult' to locals, admits party leadership…
Nicola Sturgeon shocked Scotland by quitting. Image: PA.
Does Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation mean her independence strategy is dead?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented