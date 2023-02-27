Harry Brook wicket cracks open New Zealand resistance in Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Brook wicket cracks open New Zealand resistance in Wellington

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 5.54am
Harry Brook (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Brook (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Brook was England’s unlikely game-changer with the ball, dismissing centurion Kane Williamson in his first spell in international cricket and cracking open New Zealand’s resistance in the second Test in Wellington.

The tourists ended day four on 48 for one, chasing a tricky 258 to win the series 2-0, but in spite of Zak Crawley’s late dismissal things could easily have been even tougher.

England were surely bemoaning their decision to make the Black Caps follow on as the hosts positioned themselves for a big lead built around Williamson’s expertly judged 132.

With Ben Stokes unable to bowl due to his chronic knee complaint and the remainder of the attack creaking after 200 consecutive overs in the field, Brook was summoned to turn his arm over for a spell of pedestrian pace bowling.

It seemed less a calculated gamble than an act of desperation, but when wicketkeeper Ben Foakes held on to a sliver of an edge down the leg side the whole tone of the game shifted.

Having watched Williamson and Tom Blundell (90) blunt their flagging bowlers in a partnership worth 158 in 271 balls, they took the last five wickets for just 28 runs to reassert control of a match that was threatening to slip away.

New Zealand went from 455 for five, a resounding response to being sent straight back in by Stokes the previous morning, to 483 all out in little more than 10 overs.

That left a chase of 258 on the table, steeper than Stokes would have liked when enforcing the follow-on but far below what he would have feared before Brook’s unexpected intervention.

Foakes deserves enormous credit for his contribution too, with his impeccable glovework helping strangle Williamson before he poached a run out that Michael Bracewell should never have allowed.

Culling Foakes has been touted as a possible route back for Jonny Bairstow when he returns to fitness, but here the Surrey keeper undeniably proved his value. Jack Leach bowled a mammoth 61.3 overs, joylessly for long periods before cashing in at the back end to finish with five for 157.

The home side were still 24 adrift on 202 for three at the start of play, with Williamson four away from becoming his country’s record Test run-scorer. He pinged James Anderson off his toes to see off Ross Taylor’s mark of 7,683 in the first over of the day but there was plenty still to do.

England made inroads at the other end in the morning session, Henry Nicholls squirting Ollie Robinson to Brook at third slip and Daryl Mitchell toe-ending Stuart Broad to the safe hands of Joe Root after a dashing half-century.

New Zealand were 99 ahead at lunch and added another 98 in the middle session as the English bodies started to visibly wilt. There was some stiff fielding and an increasingly conspicuous lack of Stokes, who twice appeared to hurt himself while stopping the ball.

With his left knee already a problem, no further fitness concerns are required to furrow the brows of English fans. Williamson made steady progress towards his 26th hundred and looked to be dead set on extending England’s headaches deep into the evening.

When Brook came on, it seemed to signal a note of surrender. He chipped in just 26 wicketless overs for Yorkshire last season, some of them as an off-spinner, and there was nothing about his first 17 deliveries, hovering around 65mph, that marked him out as a threat to Williamson.

One minor misjudgment and a sharp reminder of Foakes’ fast hands later, and the match situation was flipped. Root will take his share of credit too, having pleaded with Stokes to review the original not-out decision while even Foakes was unsure.

England’s biggest obstacle had been removed by their gentlest weapon and when Bracewell skipped through the crease without making his ground they were in control.

The run out would also have been impossible had Stokes, unable to pull his weight as a bowler, not chased and threw with full commitment. Foakes swiped the bails one-handed while both of Bracewell’s feet and his bat were in the air and the tail was exposed.

Leach, who had whirled away tirelessly, did not miss the chance to cash in. He snagged Tim Southee and Matt Henry, before Blundell was last man down hacking to slip.

That put the off-form Zak Crawley back in the frame and he contributed a flighty 24 before being bowled through the gate by a jagging delivery from Southee. He produced a wild top edge off the second ball of the innings, should have been run out and carved over the slips all while in single figures.

But he also made a dent in the run chase, leaving Ben Duckett (23no) and nightwatcher Ollie Robinson to carry the baton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
2
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
3
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
4
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
5
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
6
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.
‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60
7
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
8
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
9
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises…
3
10
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

More from The Courier

The cHeRries Awards are back for 2023. Image: Paul Glendell.
cHeRries Awards 2023 extends deadline for entries
Students Michael MacLellan, Izabela Nowakowska and Calum Thow with Matrix International general manager Hamish Oag (left) and operations manager Allan Mason. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Brechin firm Matrix driving students’ ambition to find winning formula for Silverstone
Smooth Clinic has opened a new premises in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
New Fife clinic removing offensive tattoos for free
An artist's impression of the proposed sports hub. Image: Stanley Development Trust
First look at planned community sports hub in Stanley
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve
Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
14-year-old charged after boy assaulted in Glenrothes park
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket

Editor's Picks

Most Commented