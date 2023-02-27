Jack Leach: Harry Brook could not stop smiling after claiming key wicket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Leach: Harry Brook could not stop smiling after claiming key wicket

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 7.04am Updated: February 27 2023, 7.10am
Jack Leach spoke of Harry Brook’s joy at removing Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Jack Leach spoke of Harry Brook’s joy at removing Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Jack Leach revealed Harry Brook “couldn’t stop smiling” after he unexpectedly kick-started England’s victory push in New Zealand with the prize scalp of Kane Williamson.

England were visibly wilting on the fourth evening of their series-deciding second Test against the Black Caps, who responded to the challenge of following on by reaching a concerning 455 for five in Wellington.

With bodies aching after an epic spell in the field and Ben Stokes’ knee issues meaning England were effectively a bowler down, Brook received the call to try out his very occasional medium-pacers.

Seeing the rising batting star turn his arm over was not even ‘plan B’ for England, who had already sent down 200 overs between both New Zealand innings, but the 24-year-old Yorkshireman made a remarkable impact.

Bowling at a gentle speed of just over 65mph he dragged one down the leg side, feathering Williamson’s bat on the way through to the alert Ben Foakes and ending an immaculate innings of 132 and a crucial stand of 158 with Tom Blundell.

That was the first of five wickets to tumble for just 28 runs as New Zealand set England a target of 258 – a chase they will resume on the final morning at 48 for one.

New Zealand England Cricket
Jack Leach, left, claimed five wickets in Wellington (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

“He’s really happy and we’re all very happy for him, he just couldn’t stop smiling,” said Leach, who toiled away for 61.3 overs for a five-wicket haul.

“He said he did Kane with the bouncer first, so he wasn’t quite forward to it. He reckons it was all on purpose. We just wanted to try something different. At times in cricket you think ‘let’s do something they might not be expecting’. That’s what we gave them and it worked.”

Joe Root said after the first Test in Mount Maunganui that Brook had bowled him out in the Headingley nets as a 14-year-old, bowling “filthy seamers off the wrong foot” and had not let him forget it.

Asked if he had been lobbying for a chance behind the scenes, Leach added: “I don’t think so, no. But he will be now.”

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson became New Zealand’s record Test runscorer (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/ AP)

Williamson, who started the day by overtaking former team-mate Ross Taylor as New Zealand’s record run-scorer in Test cricket, admitted he was not even sure what Brook bowled when he came on.

“No, I didn’t. It’s one of those things…that’s cricket,” he said.

“It’s frustrating obviously, but he didn’t miss his length – he was immaculate. I was just trying to focus and respect it – you don’t want to get lazy. He was on point and that was maybe the worst ball he bowled.

“He’s had a fantastic career to date, mainly with the bat, but he’s a special player.”

Leach gave an insight into the England dressing room at the tea break, when the prospects of becoming just the fourth team in history to lose after enforcing the follow-on were at their highest.

“Stokesy just said ‘give everything you have got’, but he put it a lot better than that,” the spinner said.

“Sometimes you have to keep going, give that bit more and enjoy the graft rather than worry about things not happening. That was the message – enjoy being out there, you are playing for England and trying to win a Test match.”

Both teams reached stumps believing there was a game to be won.

“We’re very confident we can chase it down. We know how we want to go about our chases. It is a case of us sticking to our process and trusting that will work.”

Williamson added: “It’s all to play for and it’s always exciting when all three results are on the table. We have the ball in hand now and an opportunity in front of us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Kevin Simpson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife
The Deja Vu was the place to go for the over-21s during the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented