How Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane’s goal records compare

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 11.42am
Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, l-r, all scored again this weekend (David Davies/Andrew Matthews/Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, l-r, all scored again this weekend (David Davies/Andrew Matthews/Adam Davy/PA)

Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane all added to their impressive season’s goal tallies this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the prolific trio compare.

Premier League Golden Boot

Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Bournemouth
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Haaland remains streets ahead of the competition in the league scoring charts, despite his astronomical early rate for Manchester City slowing down somewhat.

With 27 goals in 24 appearances, he is nine clear of Tottenham’s three-time Golden Boot winner Kane and only 11 players have ever scored more than him in a season in the 30 years of the Premier League.

Kane is one of those, with 29 in 2016-17 and 30 the following year. Alan Shearer achieved the feat three times with Andy Cole, Robbie Fowler, Kevin Phillips, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah the other names on the list.

Manchester United forward Rashford is four behind Kane this season, level with Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the league scoring charts, but has scored six in his last five games and 10 in 10.

All competitions

Rashford has also fleshed out his tally with goals in other competitions, with seven in the domestic cups and four in Europe taking him to a personal-best season’s tally of 25 already.

He was eventually credited with United’s second goal in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, which had initially been ruled a Sven Botman own goal, meaning he scored in every round as United won the trophy. His six goals in six games include a brace against Charlton, while he scored in the semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest before turning provider in the second.

His goal in the first leg against Barcelona took him to four in the Europa League this season. It is worth noting that both his rivals have played instead in the Champions League, with Haaland scoring five in five games including doubles against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen while Kane struck in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Erling Haaland, left, scores his second goal against Sevilla
Erling Haaland scores his second goal against Sevilla (Nick Potts/PA)

Haaland has one League Cup goal to his name, with Kane scoring once in the FA Cup.

Rashford has six assists in all competitions compared to four each for Haaland and Kane. Three of those have been in the Premier League, with two in that second leg against Forest and one against Everton in the FA Cup.

Haaland’s have all come in league action but Kane, who led the league in that category two seasons ago while also winning the Golden Boot and added nine more last term, has only two in the league this time around plus two in the Champions League.

Recent form

Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates a World Cup goal with Harry Kane, right, and Phil Foden
Marcus Rashford, centre, has been in flying form since he and Harry Kane, right, returned from England’s World Cup run (Martin Rickett/PA)

Since the domestic season resumed following the World Cup break, Rashford’s form has left his rivals in the shade.

While United’s League Cup run has led to more games for him than Haaland or Kane, his 17 goals in 19 outings leave him out on his own with a ratio of 0.89 goals per game.

Haaland has scored 10 in 14 (0.71 per game) including a hat-trick against Wolves and a brace against Leeds, while Kane has seven in 12 (0.58) including a double against Crystal Palace.

Those are both impressive figures in isolation but serve only to further illustrate Rashford’s flying form in comparison.

