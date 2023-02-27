Huw Jones confident Scotland can still win Six Nations despite France defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huw Jones confident Scotland can still win Six Nations despite France defeat

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.30pm
Huw Jones scored two tries in Paris (Ben Whitley/PA)
Huw Jones scored two tries in Paris (Ben Whitley/PA)

Bullish Huw Jones is adamant Scotland are still very much alive and kicking in the battle for the Guinness Six Nations title despite returning from Paris with nothing to show for their spirited performance.

The Scots roared back from 19-0 down to get within four points of France going into the closing stages, but the hosts scored a late try to secure a 32-21 victory and ensure the visitors were denied a bonus point.

Gregor Townsend’s side are second in the table and must overturn a five-point deficit and an inferior points difference if they are to get ahead of championship leaders and top-ranked side in the world Ireland, who they welcome to BT Murrayfield in their next match before then hosting Italy.

“It was tough to see France go over the line right at the end and miss out on the losing bonus point but we’re still in it with two games at home to play,” said centre Jones.

“We back ourselves against anybody in this championship, but especially at home.

“We’ve got a good record at Murrayfield, we make it tough for anyone who comes there, so we’ve got a lot to look forward to and a lot of positives to take from the France game.

“We’ve improved a lot but we’ve still not hit our peak so hopefully over the next two weeks we can get there and put out an 80-minute performance.”

Jones feels Scotland – who won their first two games against England and Wales – are coming to the boil nicely ahead of their potentially pivotal showdown with the Irish.

“We’ve improved game by game in the tournament,” he said. “Despite the loss against France, I think that was our best all-round performance.

“We’re just looking to improve week by week and our next game’s at home against Ireland, another top-two team in the world, but like against France when we thought we could have come away with the win, we’ll back ourselves to win in two weeks. We’ll go into that game with confidence.”

Jones scored two of Scotland’s three tries at Stade de France but was “disappointed and frustrated” that they ultimately counted for nothing.

France v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
Scotland were denied a losing bonus point by Gael Fickou’s late try (Adam Davy/PA)

“As a back, it’s always nice to score tries because that’s your job but it would have been nice to score another one and win the game,” he said.

“I felt like we were in the ascendancy. We were playing a lot of good rugby. After Finn Russell’s try (which made it 25-21 to France), we just needed to get down their end again but a couple of mistakes here and there and the last five minutes we were sitting on our line rather than their line.

“We had a plan to attack and we did that a lot but we missed a couple of opportunities.

“I just wish we were on the right side of the score, but there were a lot of positives to take.”

