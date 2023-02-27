Aleksandar Mitrovic set to return for Fulham in FA Cup clash with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aleksandar Mitrovic set to return for Fulham in FA Cup clash with Leeds

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 3.16pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic is available for Fulham’s meeting with Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic is available for Fulham's meeting with Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva will have Aleksandar Mitrovic fit and available for what he expects to be a “proper cup tie” against Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Mitrovic has not featured for Fulham since February 11 due to a hamstring injury, the latest in a string of problems which have affected his return to the Premier League.

Despite the injuries, including an ankle issue which overshadowed the Serbian’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar, Mitrovic has scored 11 goals for the west London club this term.

“He is a really important player for us, and for me since I joined this football club,” Silva said of the striker.

“As you know, and the results are showing, we are more than just one player and I think winning games and taking important points for us even without our best goal-scorer – and that is Mitro – speaks about ourselves and not just one or two players.

“But of course if you have all of them you are stronger and playing with our best goal-scorer right now we can be stronger.

“We cannot forget – and I never forget – how Carlos Vinicius is fighting, he’s trying to help the team, he’s scored some important goals and he’s improving – and there is room for him to improve and adapt more in this competition.

“Of course Mitro is very important for us and, if he is in a good condition, physical and mental he is always a threat for the opposition sides.”

Fulham have exceeded all expectations this season and lie sixth in the Premier League table, in stark contrast to their opponents on Tuesday, who are one point above the relegation zone.

However, Javi Gracia marked his first game in charge of Leeds with victory over Southampton on Saturday and is no stranger to the FA Cup, having led Watford to the final in 2019.

Silva, though, insists his side will have their full attention on Tuesday’s title, despite being in European contention in the league.

“It’s our goal and our aim. Right now nothing will disturb our focus on the FA Cup match,” the Fulham boss said.

“The position in the table can give us more confidence and to the players that they are doing the right things as well.

“The focus right now is just on the FA Cup match and our aim is to make a good run in this competition.

“Full respect to Leeds, we know what we are going to face tomorrow night and the support they are going to have here again.

“We know what type of support they have and it will be a proper cup tie in my opinion with two good teams. They want to go through and it will be a tough match, but it is our aim to play in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.”

