Nigel Pearson eyes upset against former signing Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nigel Pearson eyes upset against former signing Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 4.02pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson (right) signed Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez when he was Leicester boss (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson (right) signed Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez when he was Leicester boss (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson hopes to deliver a “sensational” FA Cup upset by knocking Manchester City and Riyad Mahrez, the player he considers his best signing, out of the competition.

Pearson introduced Mahrez to English football in January 2014 when he was in charge of Leicester, signing the Algeria forward from French club Le Havre for around £450,000.

Mahrez has gone on to have a glittering career, winning the Premier League title at Leicester in 2016 before making a £60million move to Manchester City two years later.

The 32-year-old has won another three Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup and has scored 75 goals during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked if Mahrez was his best pound-for-pound signing ahead of Tuesday’s fifth-round tie, Pearson said: “I don’t think about them as being mine at all.

“When you’re at clubs and you do business to improve squads, it’s about improving squads.

“Without dismissing the question, he’s turned out to have an incredible career and he was a very exciting talent when we signed him.

“He’s gone on and proved what an outstanding footballer he is. I suppose the answer to your question is ‘yes’, but I didn’t want to use just one word.”

Bristol City, beaten by Pep Guardiola’s side in the semi-final of the 2018 League Cup, head into the Ashton Gate clash in good form.

The Robins have not lost in 2023 with a 12-match unbeaten run stretching back to Boxing Day and wins over Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea and West Brom have taken them to this stage of the FA Cup.

January signings Anis Mehmeti and Harry Cornick are both cup-tied, and Pearson accepts upsetting the Premier League champions is a tall order.

“It will be sensational if something like that happens,” said Pearson, who skippered Middlesbrough in their 1997 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea and meets Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career.

“They are an outstanding team and squad of players, with an elite manager who’s up there with the very best.

“It’s us against them. It’s not about managers, it’s not about me. The important thing is, we’ve won two cup ties and gained an exciting tie against a top side.

“It helps us as a football club, the chance of earning some revenue and hopefully it’s an occasion our fans will enjoy.”

The tie shines a spotlight on Bristol City’s highly-rated youngsters, including England Under-20 midfielder Alex Scott and forward Sam Bell.

Pearson said: “I want our young players to enjoy the opportunity of playing against such a good side.

“They are one of the best sides of the world, there is no point worrying too much about that.

“We’ve got to be the best version of ourselves that we can be. The bottom line is, to play with the same sort of energy levels that we’re capable of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson (right) signed Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez when he was Leicester boss (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
A defibrillator was used on the referee after he collapsed at a game in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View/Scott Baxter
Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented