Brendan Rodgers not underestimating cup importance as Leicester face Blackburn

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is not underestimating the importance of the FA Cup as his side prepare to host Blackburn in the fifth round.

The Foxes edged to victory against Walsall in the fourth round of the competition and they now face a test against Rovers, who are promotion hopefuls in the Championship this season.

After losing 1-0 to Arsenal at the weekend, Leicester are 14th in the Premier League table, three points clear of the relegation zone, and Rodgers insists that the FA Cup remains important regardless of their league form.

“It’s very big, no matter where we are, but it’s even more so this year, the importance of it,” he told a press conference.

“It’s never been not important, all the cup games have been that.

“We’re playing against a good team, they’re doing very well in the Championship up in those play-off positions, they’ve been used to winning this year.

“I like how they play, so it’s going to be a really tough game for us, but we know as each stage of the competition you go through each game gets more difficult.

“This is a chance for us to get to the quarter-final again and we really want to be able to give everything to be able to do that.

“Each game that goes by provides the opportunity for you and what we spoke about today was we have an opportunity playing at home in front of our own supporters with a chance to get to the quarter-finals.

“We’ve been on this journey before and it led us to winning it so we know that feeling and we know what that feeling’s like when you do win it but in order to do that you have to get there.

“For us it’s a tough game but it’s a good game for us, especially coming back after the weekend, it’s one we want to take.”

Rodgers also confirmed that the club are awaiting scan results to determine the severity of a possible injury to Youri Tielemans.

The midfielder picked up what appeared to be an ankle problem against the Gunners.

“We’re waiting on the scan results, that’ll come through today,” Rodgers said.

“It doesn’t look good, he did incredibly well to come back onto the pitch, we didn’t have any subs, so he showed real bravery to help the team.

“When you see it, it’s a real nasty one, so we’ll have to see the results today, he’s obviously been brilliant in my time here.

“He’s always been available in the main and he’s a top-class player, to not have his availability for a number of games is not ideal, but it provides an opportunity for other players.”

Rodgers also added James Maddison is feeling better after missing the Arsenal match through illness while captain Jonny Evans has returned to training.