Manchester United celebrate and Fury fight reaction – Monday's sporting social By Press Association February 27 2023, 5.08pm Manchester United lift the trophy (John Walton/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 27. Football Manchester United were enjoying the morning after the night before. We can't get enough of this footage 🥰#MUFC || #CarabaoCup— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2023 👍 @MarcusRashford is very good at football.#MUFC || #CarabaoCup— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2023 Time to focus on the next one boys …🏆💭 pic.twitter.com/MlTyRkFMN5— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 27, 2023 🎶🎵… Glory, Glory Man United!! 🎶🎵🏆 @ManUtd @Carabao_Cup pic.twitter.com/c6JGlaXxFA— Antony Santos (@antony00) February 27, 2023 It was a family affair for Bruno Fernandes. Good morning from the Fernandes house 🙂🏆 pic.twitter.com/3IEqoracJR— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 27, 2023 Callum Wilson vowed to return to Wembley. 🤍🖤 @NUFC pic.twitter.com/saJ2761BCE— Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) February 27, 2023 David De Gea celebrated his club record. This team, my teammates, my club ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIhhH3nzjg— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 27, 2023 🚫 One hundred and eighty one clean sheets 🚫Bravo, @D_DeGea 👏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2023 Gary Neville hailed Erik ten Hag’s in-game management. SAF was unbelievable at affecting momentum within games and Jose was great at Chelsea interfering with games with his subs. Wouldn’t say ETH is there yet ( due to both SAF and Jose achievements ) but he makes brilliant substitutions and changes within matches. He doesn’t wait!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 27, 2023 One of the hardest things I found as a coach (their were many) was reading the game at ground level! SAF used to watch a match first half from the stands to gain a clearer understanding of the game. He even raised the dugouts at OT. So many coaches make subs that we all think,— Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 27, 2023 Zlatan was back. Giving up is not an option…IZ roaring 🦁 #MilanAtalanta #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/GIcix5IO31— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 26, 2023 Cricket Pat Cummins thanked the Barmy Army for their touching gesture towards his mother Maria. This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️ https://t.co/A1iwnJSUYn— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 27, 2023 Jos Buttler called for the Nighthawk. Where’s the Nighthawk™️?— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) February 27, 2023 More glory for Australia. Proud of this team and all we have been able to achieve 💚💛 @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/n4KdgjDuwk— Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) February 27, 2023 Sam Billings was enjoying his time in Pakistan. Loved my first experience of cricket in Pakistan 🇵🇰 Amazing atmosphere!Great win @lahoreqalandars let’s keep going 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/S7rkDaV9zJ— Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 27, 2023 Boxing Tommy Fury’s fight with Jake Paul caught the eye. Do we have a fight of the year contender there? 🥊💥👀#PaulFury— Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) February 26, 2023 Fury getting more hugs than he got on Love Island.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2023 Snooker Shaun Murphy reflected on his journey back to winning after his Players' Championship victory. The morning after the night before and I couldn't be happier. It's been a tough road back to the winners enclosure, but thank you to you all for your encouragement and belief. I think the @onefoursevenpod will be a good one this week 😂🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/MnxiNPRDON— Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) February 27, 2023 Formula One Ian Poulter was excited for the return of F1. When you realise it's first race week of the year @F1 👍🏼🙌🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nQlZqJWkjU— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 27, 2023 